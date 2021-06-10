Rocklahoma early bird passes go on sale June 11 | Culture & Leisure





Rocklahoma will make its highly anticipated return this year on Friday, September 3; Saturday September 4; and Sunday, September 5 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa. Previously held over Memorial Day weekend, Rocklahoma will celebrate the Americas’ biggest Labor Day weekend party in 2021. Now in its 15th year, the three-day camping festival features some of the best rock artists. today, including Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, and many more. Produced by AEG Presents, Rocklahoma features the best new rock bands and classic artists performing on three stages. With on-site camping amenities and unprecedented VIP packages, Rocklahoma lives up to its motto of Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock. The music lineup for Rocklahoma 2021 is as follows (subject to change): Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Perform A Vulgar Display Of Pantera, Sevendust, The Hu, Immobile en blanc, Pop Evil, Badflower, Grandson, Jelly Roll, Candlebox, Puddle Of Mudd, Stephen Pearcy The Voice Of Ratt, Andrew WK, Knocked Loose, From Ashes To New, Tremonti, John 5 And The Creatures , Ayron Jones, All Good Things, Light The Torch, Zero 9:36, Bones UK, Butcher Babies, George Lynch & The Electric Freedom, Diamante, Austin Meade, Cory Marks, Jeris Johnson, BulletBoys, Liliac, Another Day Dawns, Dead Metal Society, Color Of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Fist Of Rage, Travis Bond & The Rebel Souls, Outlaw Devils, 90LB Wrench, Severmind, Love Sick Radio, Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumors and Chaotic Resemblance. I can’t wait for us to play Labor Day weekend in Pryor, Oklahoma, ”Slipknots Mr. Shawn Clown Crahan said. “Our first festival participation is always very special. We all know it will be one of those days. See you soon.” The passes will be on sale at the early bird rate on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at www.Rocklahoma.com, and will switch to phase 2 pricing on Friday, June 18 at 5 p.m. Payment plan options are also available, allowing buyers to split the cost into monthly payments. Fans are encouraged to buy early and save. Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie and Rockstar VIP packages are also available. Please visit https://rocklahoma.com/passes.html for details. The campgrounds are a unique part of the Rocklahoma experience and will be open from August 29 at noon to September 7 at noon. New to campsites, Rocklahoma will be offering two high-end glamping packages. Fans are invited to get the party started early at the Roadhouse where local Oklahoma favorites, top tribute acts and national legends will headlining the D&B concert scene every day. The Roadhouse will also feature food trucks, a full service bar, and a great place to hang out with your friends in Rocklahoma. Festival gates open at 2:00 p.m. daily and The Roadhouse gates open at 11:00 a.m. daily. Rocklahoma is located just 45 minutes northeast of Tulsa, in Pryor, OK. The Pryor Creek Music Festival grounds are a prime destination for a multi-day festival and include on-site camping with access to restrooms and shower, general store for campers, VIP reserved seating, outdoor areas, welcome and much more. For more information on Rocklahoma, visit: www.Rocklahoma.com.

