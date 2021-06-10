Bollywood Roundup: Kiara Advani, Urvashi Rautela, Srishti Jain, and more …

Kiara Advani lacks sun and tan

Bombay– Actress Kiara Advani shared a photo from her vacation in the Maldives on Thursday and said she misses the sun and tan.

Kiara posted a video collage on Instagram featuring her in a bikini, vacationing at this scenic tourist spot.

“Missing the sun and the tan,” she captioned, with a sun emoji.

Kiara, who was last seen in “Indoo Ki Jawaani”, will next be seen in “Shershaah” alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and in Kartik Aaryan star “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, in addition to “Jug Jugg Jeeyo “with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Urvashi Rautela: I hope nobody loses their life due to oxygen deficiency

Bombay– Actress Urvashi Rautela recently informed on Instagram that she is mobilizing to resolve the oxygen crisis during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The Urvashi Rautela Foundation donated 47 oxygen concentrators, she said in a social media post.

Opening on the subject, the actress shared: “India is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, people are in agony and preparing to organize life-saving drugs, intensive care beds , ventilators and, most importantly, oxygen to save loved ones. a. Organizing these essentials is difficult today because the availability of all these things is far less than what the country actually needs to win this battle. “

“With Covid-19 infecting around four lakh people on a daily basis, these hubs can really help India’s healthcare system disintegrate. To my knowledge, concentrators can operate and produce oxygen 24 hours a day, and can last up to five years. My team and I hope to make sure that no one is killed due to oxygen deficiency, ”the actress added.

Sapna Thakur: If I date someone, that person will have to be like Akshay Kumar

Bombay– Actress Sapna Thakur reveals that she has a huge crush on Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and that she will never be able to forget the time she got the chance to share the screen with him.

The actress calls the opportunity to work with Akshay in “Rowdy Rathore” (2012) a dream come true, a memory still close to her heart.

Recalling the time when she had just moved to Mumbai and was jumping from audition to audition, Sapna said, “I am a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and have been crazy about him since I was a kid. He’s been my one and only crush ever since I figured out what it means to have a crush on someone. In fact, I remember when I came to Mumbai and started giving auditions, I never thought of being part of a Bollywood movie, mainly because I was always interested in TV. . Therefore, I used to say no to film auditions, but one day I got a call for “Rowdy Rathore” from Akshay Kumar. It was then that, for the first time, I went to an audition for a movie, only because I knew Akshay was the lead role in the movie, and I wanted to see him!

“By the grace of God, things worked out in my favor and I was selected to do a scene with him. It was like a dream come true for me and I cannot express how I was feeling at the time. I was on top of the world! I really admire him for his simple lifestyle, the way he’s with his family, his punctuality, his style – everything. So if I am dating someone, the person will have to be like Akshay Kumar, ”says Sapna, who is currently seen on the Zee TV show“ Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti ”.

Srishti Jain Meditates to Stay Calm and Stress Free

Bombay– Actress Srishti Jain believes the Covid 19 pandemic and restrictions have impacted everyone in one way or another. The actress reveals that she follows a certain routine to make sure she keeps negativity at bay.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone. It made everyone including me get scared and worried. However, I try to be positive in every situation. In fact, I have instilled several habits that help me deal with stress and give me peace of mind. First of all, I start my day a little differently from others. As soon as I wake up in the morning, I usually meditate and consciously stay away from my phone or any other gadget for at least an hour, ”she said.

The actress stresses the importance of staying away from the phone and spending time with her family. She thinks this plays an important role in keeping her calm.

“I have breakfast with my family and only then do I touch my phone. I guess all of this helps me avoid any kind of stress after waking up. Also, when I am home and have some free time or when I come back after a stressful day, I will sit with my family or just my sister and talk to them. I will also go for a walk. This all really helps me stay positive and I hope everyone instills it in their lifestyle as well, ”added Srishti, who is currently seen on Zee Tv“ Humariwali Good News ”in the role. by Navya.

Malvika Raaj starts dancing during confinement

Bombay– Actress Malvika Raaj, who played young Poo in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham”, is set to make her Bollywood debut with the action film “Squad”. While the shoots remain at a standstill due to the lockdown, she uses the time to hone her dance skills.

“Dancing has made me happy since I was a child. It has been a long confinement in different parts. I go on YouTube and attend any of the dance sessions there. It’s a gold mine of content out there. Dancing helps build rhythm and synchronize our bodies, in addition to being a great form of training, ”said Malvika.

She added, “I think this is a great time to experiment with a dance routine and everyone should try it. The pandemic is not yet over. We should try to stay within the guidelines. Get vaccinated whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Malvika’s first film, “Squad,” marks the debut of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing. Seventy percent of the film was shot in Belarus.

The action movie boasts stunt coordinator Keir Beck of “Mad Max: Fury Road” fame. Beck is working on the action sequences for the film with a team of stuntmen from six countries and with 400 stuntmen. (IANS)