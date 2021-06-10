What happened to 80s actor Anthony Michael Hall?

The ’80s were a decade that gave way to a number of incredible movies and shows that have stood the test of time with a unique brand of comedy and style. Many stars of the decade continued to thrive all those years later, proving the wealth of talent that young Hollywood possessed during this time.

Anthony Michael Hall became a big star in the ’80s as a member of the Brat Pack thanks to his roles in some of the best and most beloved films of the entire decade. The actor continued his success into the ’90s and beyond.

Let’s take a look at what happened to Anthony Michael Hall after the 80s.

Hall became a star in the 80s with a series of classics

The ’80s were a great place for many young Hollywood stars, including Anthony Michael Hall, who was able to become one of the most popular actors on the planet thanks to a string of blockbuster films. Although he was always presented as a silly character, Hall would play his role to perfection and manage to stand out in every movie he appeared in.

One of the first big breaks Hall had in Hollywood was playing Rusty Griswald in the classic,Vacation. Although the character has been played by a number of actors over time, Hall was the original and set the bar that everyone else needed to reach. Unbeknownst to Hall, his time playing Rusty Griswald inVacation was simply that start of a multi-year period that turned him into a star.

The next yearVacation hit theaters, Hall would play Farmer Ted in the ’80s classic,Sixteen candles, marking yet another great achievement for the young actor. The following year, 1985, Hall would appear in bothThe breakfast club and inStrange sciences, both of which are considered classics of the decade. Hall wrapped up the decade with a few other projects, but they didn’t quite match what he achieved with his 1983-1985 hit streak.

Since then, Hall has remained active and been involved in far more projects than most people realize.

He has appeared in films like Edward Scissorhands and The Dark Knight

As the 90s progressed, Hall was able to move on to other projects that allowed him to play more than just a dumb character. One of his most notable roles during the decade was in 1990 when he played JiminEdward Scissorhands. His time playing Jim was a huge departure from characters like Brian fromThe breakfast club.

Hall would make more movie appearances in the ’90s, although things were much slower than they were in the previous decade. This continued until the early 2000s, with films likeEverything about the Benjamin andFreddy got fingered being highlights. Eventually, the actor landed a role inThe black Knight like Mike Engel in 2008, and fans were thrilled to see the actor again in a major blockbuster.

In recent years, Hall has been featured in films likeFoxcatcher, Live by Night,andWar machine. This year, the actor will appear inHalloween kills, teaming up with horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis.

As great as actors’ work on the big screen is, Hall is no stranger to working on and thriving in television as well.

He continued to play in the dead zone

While Hall spent the majority of his time working on the big screen in the 1980s, the actor quit his television job. In fact, he was part of the cast ofSaturday Night Live at one point, making him one of the youngest performers in show history to be included in the main cast. From there, Hall ended up making big strides on the small screen.

During the 90s, Hall made smaller appearances on shows likeTales from the Crypt, NYPD Blue, Murder She Wrote, andTouched by an angel. After a series of TV movies, Hall will land the lead role inThe dead zone, which has become a major success for the actor. The show ran for 6 seasons and a total of 80 episodes, and many saw it as a comeback for the actor.

Hall has made a few notable TV appearances since then, including shows likePsych, Entourage, Community, Riverdale, The Goldbergs,and evenAgents of SHIELD He also had a recurring role inDesignated survivor for its first two seasons a few years ago.

Anthony Michael Hall had a tremendous career in Hollywood, and it all started with a few classics from the 80s.

