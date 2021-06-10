Can Bezos and Zaslav avoid the wreckage of old Hollywood mergers? – Deadline

Twenty years ago, Edgar Bronfman, Jr., who had just acquired control of Universal, gave me a tour of his studio. Pointing to the black tower, he said, “I hate black buildings. This one will soon be white.

It’s still black. I remember his false promise as a sort of metaphor for why Hollywood always greets corporate buyouts with a yawn. Negotiators can brag about their deals, but history tells us that nothing ever changes.

Except maybe the story is about to change its mind. The newly designed massive maneuvers by Discovery and Amazon will dramatically transform the cultures of their respective companies. They will also trigger other mega-deals that will reshape the industry, radically changing the content available to audiences and the technology of its delivery.

Related story Peter Bart: Insiders wary of Bezos-Bond alliance as Amazon steps up pursuit of major Hollywood properties

Given their resources and ambitious visions, David Zaslav and Jeff Bezos will not conveniently disappear like the aspiring tycoons of the past. Zaslav is moving into his new office at Warners this week; Bezos is committed to drawing attention to his forays into Hollywood once he established himself as the country’s first rocket man.

Right now, however, the two might benefit from a glimpse into the problems faced by those fusion specialists of the past who were determined to reinvent Hollywood. Their missteps illuminate both the power and the inherent peril of their missions.

(from left to right) Jean-Marie Messier and Edgar Bronfman

Mega



A concrete example: the ambitious Jean-Marie Messier of Vivendi has impressed Hollywood as he prepares to devour Pathé, Canal Plus and, finally, Universal. The French authorities disconnected in 2010, putting him on trial for massive embezzlement.

Christopher Skase, a charismatic but totally unknown Australian, rocked the industry by taking control of a besieged MGM. He was also getting close to important British assets when he was arrested in Mallorca.

Michele Sindona saw his acquisition of the much-vaunted Paramount studio lot as the first in his succession of Hollywood buyouts. He will soon be transported to a Sicilian prison.

As this gallery of rogue artists ran into legal hurdles, a subsequent succession of corporate actors also hit a wall. Coca-Cola caused a stir by invading struggling Columbia Pictures, but its negotiating style has not paid off in terms of profitable products or successful diversification. General Electric also failed with its rigid structures when it tried to apply them to a confused Universal.

After enjoying remarkable success with CNN, Ted Turner’s frenzied deals have mostly succeeded in scattering Hollywood’s most revered titles across the studio landscape – Warners, for example, owns Sing in the rain and 2001: A Space Odyssey, among others.

The always mercurial Kirk Kerkorian, after demolishing MGM, then decided to take a major stake in Columbia, but criminal charges against its chairman, David Begelman, discouraged his pursuit. Rupert Murdoch made several overtures to Disney before finally deciding to focus on a more likely target in 20th Century Fox. He eventually doubled down, of course, by selling Fox to Disney at a giant profit.

Hollywood insiders have no expectation that Bezos or Zaslav will be destined for this graveyard of recovery artists. Rather, both should have a transformative impact through their visions and resources.

They too, of course, represent a study of contrasts. Bezos, a steadfast techie, quickly fell in love with Hollywood glitter, only to be distracted by other passions. Next month, he and his brother, Mark, will be aboard Amazon’s space flight in a theatrical attempt to challenge the achievements of Elon Musk and Richard Branson in the space race.

In contrast, Zaslav, 61, has meticulously built an extraordinary media career, first making Discovery a major force before closing its $ 43 billion merger with AT&T. As CNN and HBO now become important strategic elements, he is known to be particularly enamored of the role Warner Bros. will play in its new building. Warners executives have been busy mending relationships with artists damaged by sudden changes in release patterns – changes interpreted to reflect a strong inclination towards streaming.

Yet Zaslav and Bezos share a fascinating litany of challenges: At some level, they must maintain the loyalty of their leaders during the extended review cycles mandated by antitrust officers and lawyers. They must also reconcile their corporate initiatives with those of a creative community intrigued by complex new compensation formulas and exit windows. Colossal cost savings promised to Warner Bros. bankers (roughly $ 3 billion in “synergies”). Discovery as well as increased spending on content. Announcements of dramatic growth in subscriber numbers ran concurrently with disturbing unsubscribe reports.

But then it’s Hollywood: buildings can easily be repainted if their owners agree.