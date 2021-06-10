Mattel Adventure Park Joins Glendale Crystal Lagoons Project in Arizona; roller coasters, go-karts planned

GLENDALE, AZ The developers behind Crystal Lagoons, Island Resort – a large entertainment district with a 10-acre lagoon, hotels and restaurants on offer in Glendale – are teaming up with Mattel, Inc. to open an adventure park with a Hot wheels– themed roller coasters, indoor go-karts and a Thomas and his friends indoor theme park, among other attractions.

The developers made the announcement Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony at Glendale.

The Mattel Adventure Park will be part of Crystal Lagoons, Island Resort, the 48-acre entertainment district first announced in 2020 and touted to have world-class hotels, restaurants, a concert venue, a beach, a “Fly” theater and a 4-D Theater.

It will be located on the southwest corner of 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way, near Loop 101 and south of the Westgate Entertainment District, Gila River Arena and State Farm Stadium.

The goal is to open in late 2022 before State Farm Stadium hosts Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023.

We are delighted that Glendale is the flagship location of this complex that will bring technology and established partners globally to create a one-of-a-kind environment, ”said Kevin Phelps, City Manager of Glendale, in a statement. communicated.

“The Crystal Lagoons and Mattel-themed Adventure Park will complement our thriving sports and entertainment district and support our goal of being a destination of choice for visitors from around the world and for residents of Glendale,” his statement said.

The theme park would also have the first full-size, electric “Thomas The Tank Engine” passenger train. Other immersive experiences are also planned, the developers said.

Additional announcements for hotels, restaurants and other entertainment brand partnerships would be made in the “coming weeks,” Phelps said.

“Mattel shares our vision and sets the platinum standard for the game concept. We are excited to create the nation’s first Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale,” said Mark Cornell, president of attractions and entertainment for Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, in a prepared statement.

Crystal Lagoons is also one of the many great entertainment developments that have been offered in Arizona in recent years, although none of them are on the scale of Six Flags, Disneyland or Sea World. All are at various stages of development.

Dreamport Villages: First offered in 2016, the developers at Dreamport Villages envisioned a mega theme park and resort destination at Casa Grande – located between Phoenix and Tucson – with a water park, extreme sports park, hotels and resorts. Disneyland-style, entertainment venues and Suite. Little to no announcements have been made about the project since then. A developer recently told ABC15 that he was moving forward, but had been delayed, in part because of the pandemic.

The strand: The Strand @ Gilbert was proposed as a 25-acre skill-based water park with surf lagoons, swimming areas and beaches. It would be part of the Gilbert Regional Park, which houses a play structure, an events area and several sports fields and fields. It was announced in 2019, is expected to lead the way in 2020 and, at final check, is expected to lead the way in 2021. No further announcements have been made.

Cannon Beach / Revel Surf: Revel Surf is a planned three-acre surf lagoon in Mesa, which is part of a larger entertainment complex, called Cannon Beach. The developers said the lagoon will create professional-level artificial waves for surfing competitions, but will also be open to novice surfers. Hotels, restaurants and retail stores are also part of the vision. An inauguration ceremony took place in early 2021.

PHX surf park: Located in Maricopa, about 30 minutes south of Phoenix, a developer proposed to build a 71-acre water park with two wave pools, a man-made river, a bike path, restaurants and shops, a campground. coaches and other amenities, according to concept renderings. This development is still in its early stages. It is not known when, if at all, this could materialize.

Santan Adventure Park: This was not offered as a major theme park or a theme park in general. Santan Adventure Park was proposed – and approved – as a small family entertainment center with go-karts, mini-golf, and a wading pool. A second phase has also been proposed, which could include other attractions, but these have not been announced. Although approved by the City of Gilbert, neighboring residents appealed for the approval. The timing is currently unclear.

Unnamed Theme Park in Northern Arizona: An Arizona brokerage firm recently announced the potential sale of 500 acres of land in northern Arizona near Williams that is intended for housing construction. Of those 500 acres, 85 acres are set aside for the potential construction of a theme park attraction conceptually described as a “Western Theme Story Park”. A potential timeline was not known. The sale of the land was to be finalized by the end of the year.