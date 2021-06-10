Casting director “Invincible” on the authenticity of the dubbing

Casting director Linda Lamontagne made her sitcom debuts including “Roseanne” and “Cybill” in the early 1990s, but less than a decade later, she made a full-time pivot to voiceover for comedies and animated films. Crediting “Family Guy” as the title that really turned the tables for her, she then embarked on such projects as the franchise “The Magic School Bus Rides Again”, the movie “The Angry Birds”, “The Powerpuff. Girls “,” Tuca & Bertie “and most recently” Invincible “for Amazon Prime Video.

What made you want to get into voice casting and how different is your process from when you were live?

He sort of found me. The first animated thing I did was “The Last Halloween”, this CBS special, and I thought, “That’s pretty cool.” And then “Family Guy” changed my career because all of a sudden I was only known for animation. It’s a different cast, because you have to rely on the voice a lot. The world is my oyster – and not even the world, the universe: if I could find someone on Mars, I would. The great thing is that anyone can be anything. I consider that I have more opportunities in animation than in live action because live action is related to location, appearance, availability. There is so much freedom in recording, especially now when they’ve perfected the technology so you can bring people home.

Lately there has been a lot of talk about not having just anyone voicing anything in animation, especially having colored vocal character performers. How has this affected what you do?

It makes everyone look deeper and reach out – and this is about transgender people [characters]. You try to stay true to the script. [Some shows] having men playing women, but I’m trying to make women first, to be honest with you, because I’m trying to stay true to what the script says first. If he says [the character is] Chinese, you choose a Chinese actor; if it’s written half black and half latinx, you have to find it. And I also tried to focus on the advisability of having physically disabled actors.

What is your approach to finding new talent to give their big breaks?

I am literally looking for any English speaking country. I send breakdowns to New Zealand, Australia, Europe, Brazil, everywhere, wherever they want to submit. So, I’m actually going wide to start. The problem is, I get 5,000 submissions. You can’t do this on an episode [level], but if you’re doing a pilot or series regulars, I do this research and have this library that I keep and am able to pull from these people to [other things]. In TV animation it’s a lot more of an offer situation because you have a short window to get a cast and make a recording because they come alive from the radio room and the radio room must have the voices.

“Invincible” has a pretty stacked cast of superstars, including JK Simmons, Sandra Oh, and Steven Yeun – people whose voices are perhaps already well known to many. How did you determine if they were right for the roles?

We did some auditions. [Executive producer] Robert Kirkman had a few ideas at first, and then it was mostly lists and audio samples. When I offer celebrities [roles] I continue to extract audio samples so that we can hear what they sound like, cut against each other. And some people have read.

What is the research process like to find the right audio sample, knowing that the way they sound to a past character isn’t exactly what they might do when playing a superhero?

I will include an excerpt from other work [but also] cats – because [on] the cat sometimes shows the whole personality of the person and sometimes she tells stories with funny voices. So, I’m going to shoot these songs to support the audio, especially when you have people who won’t audition. The hard part is that now a lot of this stuff has been taken off the internet because of copyright [issues] I therefore rely on agents and managers for their clients’ demonstrations. And to get something current, too, because they may not look like their old job; you need to know where they are now.

How did the reading process go? Has something been done in person?

I rarely do readings live, in person, because you want to hear the voice and when you can’t see them you can focus on the voice. Even when doing Zoom auditions, I block the image and just pull the audio out and cut it all off.

It appears to be one of the few jobs that hasn’t been drastically changed due to the pandemic.

I have been using Zoom since [the company] started. Zoom has been great because I can connect with everyone, talk to them, get a feel for them. When I did pre-COVID auditions, I had an office. I would meet people and put them in the booth to audition. I wouldn’t even look at them then: I would turn my back on them so I could hear them and launch Pro Tools to look at the levels. This has changed. I don’t even have an office anymore; my office is away from home. So I use all the lectures [software] and sometimes I just send material and say, “Here, you’re good at self-registering. They send it back and I listen and I give notes and I say, “Can you do it again?” Or “Adjust this,” and they pick it up and send it back. So there is also a little more freedom with them; it’s not a one-time situation where you save it, send it, and goodbye. Now there is a little more back and forth. I can’t do it with everyone – not with 5,000 auditions – but if they’re close to the role and it’s not totally in sync but I think they can do it, then I’ll contact them and ask them to do it again.

What advice would you give to actors who want to get into voiceover?

I always tell the actors, if there’s a show you want to work on, blindfold and listen to the show. If you blindfold you are going to hear the beat, and how they project, execute and accelerate. And you can imagine what they do when you hear their voice and that’s important too.

Also, follow the directions on the labeling or the slate to make it easy for me to know who they are. He’s a big pet peeve for me. I’m writing this whole rant about how to label, how to put up a slate, and if they do it exactly as I ask, I can sort it out faster. If there is only m4a, I don’t know who it is. I can take the photo and Google to try to figure out who it is, but it’s frustrating.