Danielle Brooks and Kenny Leon discuss ‘Mahalia’ with THR Presents – The Hollywood Reporter





Brooks and Leon both spent much of their childhood in church and were familiar with Jackson's music from a young age. "When the pandemic hit last year, because of my own uncertainty about what was going on in the world, I just put Mahalia Jackson on every day for about two hours," Leon said. "It reminded me of my childhood and it comforted me." It was fortuitous – perhaps divine timing – when Leon got a call from producer Robin Roberts and Lifetime executive vice president Tanya Lopez to see if he would direct a biopic on Jackson. "I said, 'Wow, did you know I wake up to this music everyday? "" For Brooks, best known for Orange is the new black, getting into Mahalia Jackson's shoes was a frightening challenge – mostly, says Brooks, because she also had to step into the gospel singer's church dresses. "My mother is a pastor and my father is a deacon," says Brooks. "They have a lot to be proud of, but I also felt the pressure to want to make their church proud and to make Greenville, SC proud." For Leon, who previously directed Brooks as Beatrice in a Shakespeare in the Park production of A lot of noise for nothing, there was no doubt in his mind that Brooks could deliver the goods as Jackson – and more. "I didn't want a singer who could perform," he says. "I wanted an actress who could play, who could also be a singer. Danielle Brooks is an actress who can deliver that. She is a leading lady. She can do anything. Despite a Tony nominated tour in the Broadway musical adaptation of The color purple, Brooks is not best known for her singing – which Mahalia could (and should) change. Brooks performed the songs live, bringing the gospel queen back to life. But she also saw Jackson as a strong and powerful role model for herself as a performer, as a public figure, and as a black woman. "I can't tell you how many times my mom would call me just in tears to say how grateful she was that I finally got to tell a story that everyone can watch, and also tell the story of such a strong and resilient black woman, "says Brooks. "I wanted to embody that fully. So I had to let go of all my own insecurities, portray her as honestly and sincerely as possible. One of the greatest gifts she could have given me was to continually trust God and show the world all the goodness and talent you have, bring it and not be ashamed of it – to don't make yourself smaller to make others feel good. "







