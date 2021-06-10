Saturday Night Events Create Parking Problems For Mount Clemens Businesses | Local News





They paved heaven and set up a parking lot, going to Joni Mitchell’s old song “Big Yellow Taxi”. Tell that to the businesses in downtown Mount Clemens. With the public health measures sparked by the end of the pandemic, Mount Clemens – long considered the entertainment capital of Macomb County – has seen more people come out to enjoy the collection of bars, restaurants and special events from the city. The problem is, human psychology being what it is, everyone wants a parking space near their destination. So when that Saturday night arrives, the restaurant crowds are heading to Bathy City Bistro and Orleans Billiards, while at the same time Pop’s Sweets An Treats and the city’s Downtown Development Authority are putting on a special film behind the wheel. The drive-in will be screened in the municipal parking lot behind the Emerald Theater. It’s the same spell that many diners use to park their vehicles while they have dinner or go out for a drink. “We feed off the audience, which is why people come to my events,” said Michael Karpinski, owner of retro candy store Pops on Macomb Place. “We want to give them an experience, not just a movie. Something that makes them want to come back.” For its third monthly driving screening, Karpinski will present the original film “Ghostbusters” starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver. But in typical Karpinski fashion, he’s not just playing a movie. He has lined up several Michigan Ghostbusters and will donate 100 T-shirts. It has also partnered with Cake Xperience, a local bakery, to offer specially made cupcakes. Pops’ Sweets An Treats staff will be on hand to sell cotton candy and other goodies. The DDA will be added with popcorn. At the same time, Cellar 104 Boutique Winery, also located on Macomb Place, holds a special event for its guests. Sixteen-year-old piano genius Ryan Romano, who appeared on this year’s “American Idol” television show, will perform from 6 pm to 9 pm. Winery patrons – and those at nearby bars – often use the same parking lot where the movie will take place. Thus, the DDA will reserve around 40 parking spaces for the cellar / bar crowd and around 120 for the film. Cave 104 owner Dave Gagnon, a longtime local businessman, says this is a reasonable compromise. “Anything we can do here to help any business is good,” said Gagnon. “In the future, I would encourage the DDA to organize a meeting to let business owners know when special events are held so that we can all be successful. We want to be good neighbors. We are not going to put up barriers. . “ DDA spokeswoman Michelle Weiss said demand for nearby parking is a good problem. It underscores a desire to come to the city and enjoy what the city has to offer. “We want to embrace all of these things,” Weiss said. “In the future, we can find ways to work better together so that everyone wins.”

