Movie studio in Memphis? First interview with the developers of BLP Film Studios

A development which organizers say “is set to become the second-largest black-owned film studio in the United States” came close to completion on Thursday when the Land Use Control Board approved the adjustments to zoning needed to build “BLP Film Studios”, an 85-acre production facility in Whitehaven.

“Our goal is to make Memphis the international epicenter of black and brown film production and creator-led projects on the production and directing side of those projects,” said Jason A. Farmer, 52. , former Marine and company director who, for a few years. has been working for several years on the launch of BLP, which it says “is poised to become the second largest black-owned film studio in the United States,” behind Tyler Perry’s Atlanta facility.

In one of his first interviews since news of the project became public in May, Farmer said Thursday that he believes the name BLP is an acronym for Black Lens Productions will attract investors as film and television companies television strive to respond to “diversity, equality and inclusion” concerns. that have sparked debate within the entertainment industry.

“Black and brown consumers are getting more and more savvy,” he said, “and we don’t end up with any of the traditional production companies” that produce most of the high-profile content that gets customers to move. cinemas, cable channels and streaming services.

“We’ve done several years of research to look at this ongoing market shift and determine what some of those driving forces are,” said Farmer, Founder and CEO of BLP. “We asked, ‘What’s the best package we can put on the table to reposition Memphis? Will this allow Memphis to develop our own unique niche in the market? “

The ambitious BLP plan foresees that a complex with 12 sound stages of different sizes, a commissary, editing rooms, a recording studio, an executive office building, a multi-purpose event center, a hotel and more, be erected near the southwest corner of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Holmes Road on vacant land previously owned but never developed by Shelby County Schools.

The cost would be in the millions of dollars.

Farmer and the financial director of the studio’s co-owners, Carolyn Nelson Henry, Consul General Cecilia S. Barnes and Farmer’s son Jason A. Farmer II, a filmmaker currently studying at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Thursday refused to tag price on the development or explain how it would be funded, but said they have a number of private funding partners to be appointed at a later date; actively recruit other funders; and plan to take advantage of the various funding opportunities available for minority business and arts projects.

He said the inauguration is expected to begin in the fall. The studio is expected to be completed in three phases over 24 to 30 months, with some of its soundstages scheduled to open within a year.

Famer said his team has determined Memphis may be a good location for film and television projects budgeted between $ 500,000 and $ 20 million.

“By Hollywood standards, these are considered low-budget or no-budget movies,” he said. However, a Memphis studio could offer enough perks to bring such projects here in droves, he said, although some other states continue to offer tax cuts for film production that are more generous than the recently improved incentives offered by Tennessee.

Such a studio would attract “not just Memphis-centric movies,” he said, referring to John Grisham adaptations, music biopics and other projects that are coming to Memphis due to the subject matter of the story. , not because Memphis is an economically advantageous place.

Farmer said his interest in cinema is due to the love of his son.

“When I was about 7 or 8 years old, I was fascinated by the first ‘Iron Man’ and the first ‘Transformers’,” said Jason A. Farmer II, 19, who has contributed to several independent film projects. local. “So BLP was born out of my dream of becoming a filmmaker. “

In a letter to the Land Use Control Board recommending approval of BLP Film Studios plans, Linn Sitler, head of the Memphis & Shelby County Film Commission, which recruits film projects in Memphis, wrote that “larger productions in Memphis” had to ‘make do with existing spaces such as empty warehouses and factories. “

For example, the producers of the NBC television series “Bluff City Law” built their courtroom in a former rink and showroom of a department store, “a mile and a half” from the production offices, Sitler wrote.

“Summer Avenue traffic sounds were right outside the space, but it was the best we could offer … With the new state production incentive starting July 1, we look forward to working with our partners in Nashville to recruit many higher budget productions in Memphis / Shelby County. With that in mind, more suitable and more soundstage spaces are a priority. “

BLP Film Studios is by far the most ambitious of several competing ideas for sound sets and production facilities in Memphis. One team has purchased and plans to redevelop the Malco Majestic multiplex in Hickory Hill as a studio, while another group is hoping to convert the Memphis Masonic Temple into a soundstage. In addition, Joel Weinshanker, majority owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, has long hoped to establish a sound production scene in Whitehaven, on the Graceland campus.

A longtime Memphian and Whitehaven High School graduate (which is one of the reasons he wanted the studio to be in Whitehaven), Farmer said his service in the Marines from 1987 to 1992 helps explain his confidence. .

He said a Marine motto is “Improvise, Adapt and Overcome”.

“You can apply that to any number of scenarios,” he said. “Memphis is a rough city. We grab an idea and then figure out how to make it work. “