Summer DockDogs set the tone for GoPro Mountain Games





Little Rascal takes a serious look at the GoPro Mountain Games Dockdogs Big Air Thursday in Vail. There were multiple rounds for each Big Air event.

Chris Dillmann / Vail Daily One of the reasons we love dogs is that they remind us of our own basic instincts, especially when it comes to having fun. They are the first to jump off the dock, steal the ball and dive into a play session. They are the icebreakers in any situation and the leaders that we humans ultimately follow. Did you really think it was otherwise? The same goes for our seasons. A dog does not see summer as the period of days between two equinoxes, defined by months and ordinal numbers. They see it as a time when the weather is warm, the water is warm enough and there is the opportunity to experience a whole new level of fun. In the minds of dogs, summer is already here. You don’t have to be Caesar Milan to see it. Now all you have to do is go see all the dogs having fun this weekend at the GoPro Mountain Games. They will tell you everything you need to know about the changing seasons. And this year, Mountain Games offers several opportunities for that. The calendar of events is filled with puppies. Don’t miss all the fun this weekend at RVing DockDogs Arena in the Lionshead Gondola Yard. There will be dogs on the Big Air Course virtually every day, every two hours throughout the event-packed weekend, sending their longest jumps into the pool. But this is not the only dog ​​competition; The Speed ​​Retrieve is a timed dog jumping and swimming competition; Dueling Dogs is an exciting one-on-one jump and swim race, and the K9 Superwall will test the vertical limitations of each canine competitor. Maleki of Team Hawaiian Chaos collects the toy during Big Air Thursday in Vail.

Chris Dillmann / Vail Daily Meet the competition To the first visitor to GoPro Mountain Games: We take our DockDogs seriously. Do not hesitate to come and see why. This isn’t your average dog park play session; these dogs are incredibly well trained, have impressive athletic skills, and have teams. Yes, teams, with names like Hawaiian chaos . Be on the lookout for Maui, Maleki and Kai, and their handlers Ryan and Cassie Swift, who have been regulars in the competition for years. This year, the team will be presenting Kai at their inaugural Mountain Games first competition. Also keep an eye on Splashdown Team , run by Sugar, a nine year old yellow lab and owner / manager and co-founder of Rocky Mountain DockDogs Tracy Burlingame. While many of Sugars’ competitors took a hiatus in 2020, Sugar continued to compete and set an all-time personal best in speed recovery. But it’s not just Sugars’ discipline; Check out her also in the Big Air Outdoor Dueling Dogs and Orijen DockDogs competitions, where she will show her fellow yellow protege, Drift, how it’s done. Houdini is one of the many adorable dogs available for adoption this weekend at the GoPro Mountain Games.

Daily Special The memory of a lifetime For those who decide they want to breed their own DockDogs, there will be plenty of rescue puppies hoping to find their permanent home at the Eagle County Animal Services (ECAS) booth on Gore Creek Drive throughout the weekend. The stand will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, then from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can see the full list of dogs available for adoption here.

