Entertainment
This actor says he was wrong with his daughter’s grandfather
Michael douglas maybe a famous movie star from a well-known acting family, but that doesn’t mean everyone knows the ins and outs of their family life. The actor has an 18-year-old daughter, Carys, and his 20-year-old son, Dylan, with his wife Catherine zeta jones, as well as a 42 year old son, Cameron, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker. But, if you don’t know all of that and meet the 76-year-old celebrity, well, that might lead to a slightly embarrassing mistake, as he recently explained.
During an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s Show, Douglas said he was confused with the grandfather of his daughter Carysmost recently when graduating from high school. Read on to see what the The ant Man the actor had to say he was an older parent of a teenager and find out more about his real grandchildren
RELATED: See Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ children all grown up.
Carys just graduated from high school.
Zeta-Jones and Douglas celebrated their daughter’s high school graduation in May. “Congratulations to Carys and the entire 2021 class!” Douglas captioned an Instagram post of family posing together. “Your mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future because the best is yet to come!”
Zeta-Jones shared the same photo on her Instagram, and wrote: “Carys !!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors! You rock and we love you.” As Zeta-Jones explained in an interview Today in 2020, Carys attended boarding school, which made her and her husband “empty early birders” at least until COVID struck and the children returned home.
Someone thought Douglas was attending a grandchild’s graduation ceremony.
“We had a great experience,” said Douglas Kelly clarkson of graduation. He added that due to COVID protocols not everyone was in the same room. But, he added, “It was so wonderful and I’m so proud of her.”
The actor continued, “I have to tell you, Kelly, it’s a little hard when you go out and the other parents say, ‘Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter.’ I said, “Well, I don’t know, man. Yeah, okay. “I’m not going to take it personally. I think they’re just trying to be nice.”
For more celebrity news delivered straight to your inbox, Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Douglas opened up about being an older father.
In a 2010 interview with the Guardian, Douglas talked about being a dad his children with Zeta-Jones (25 years his junior), who were 10 and seven years old at the time. “I am not driven like I once was,” he said. “These days I’m devoured with being a father and my responsibilities as a husband. I never planned on having a family at my age. I’m really happy to let Catherine work, while I stay at home. the house with the children. time. “
He also admitted that he was not so present for Cameron. “During my first marriage, my career was the most important thing of my life. I clearly know that I made mistakes. There have been absences,” he said.
In another interview the same year, Douglas anxiously awaits where he is now. “I wince when I think I’ll be almost 75 when my daughter is 16,” he said. AARP Review. “I’m not going to be able to physically hunt the boys!”
He has two real grandchildren.
While Douglas certainly wasn’t at his granddaughter’s high school graduation in May, he does have two grandchildren. Douglas’s son Cameron has two children with his partner Viviane Thibes: a girl, take, who is three years old, and a son named Ryder, who is six months old.
When Cameron announced Ryder’s arrival On Instagram in December 2020, Douglas commented on the post, “So happy for you and Vivian. Don’t think Lua is sure yet! What a holiday gift.” Zeta-Jones wrote in his own commentary, “Lua’s face like. ‘Anything.’” With lots of weeping-laughing emoji. “Hilarious! Congratulations! “
RELATED: 27 celebrity couples with huge age gaps.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]