This actor says he was wrong with his daughter’s grandfather

Michael douglas maybe a famous movie star from a well-known acting family, but that doesn’t mean everyone knows the ins and outs of their family life. The actor has an 18-year-old daughter, Carys, and his 20-year-old son, Dylan, with his wife Catherine zeta jones, as well as a 42 year old son, Cameron, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker. But, if you don’t know all of that and meet the 76-year-old celebrity, well, that might lead to a slightly embarrassing mistake, as he recently explained.

During an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s Show, Douglas said he was confused with the grandfather of his daughter Carysmost recently when graduating from high school. Read on to see what the The ant Man the actor had to say he was an older parent of a teenager and find out more about his real grandchildren

Carys just graduated from high school.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas celebrated their daughter’s high school graduation in May. “Congratulations to Carys and the entire 2021 class!” Douglas captioned an Instagram post of family posing together. “Your mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future because the best is yet to come!”

Zeta-Jones shared the same photo on her Instagram, and wrote: “Carys !!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors! You rock and we love you.” As Zeta-Jones explained in an interview Today in 2020, Carys attended boarding school, which made her and her husband “empty early birders” at least until COVID struck and the children returned home.

Someone thought Douglas was attending a grandchild’s graduation ceremony.

“We had a great experience,” said Douglas Kelly clarkson of graduation. He added that due to COVID protocols not everyone was in the same room. But, he added, “It was so wonderful and I’m so proud of her.”

The actor continued, “I have to tell you, Kelly, it’s a little hard when you go out and the other parents say, ‘Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter.’ I said, “Well, I don’t know, man. Yeah, okay. “I’m not going to take it personally. I think they’re just trying to be nice.”

Douglas opened up about being an older father.

In a 2010 interview with the Guardian, Douglas talked about being a dad his children with Zeta-Jones (25 years his junior), who were 10 and seven years old at the time. “I am not driven like I once was,” he said. “These days I’m devoured with being a father and my responsibilities as a husband. I never planned on having a family at my age. I’m really happy to let Catherine work, while I stay at home. the house with the children. time. “

He also admitted that he was not so present for Cameron. “During my first marriage, my career was the most important thing of my life. I clearly know that I made mistakes. There have been absences,” he said.

In another interview the same year, Douglas anxiously awaits where he is now. “I wince when I think I’ll be almost 75 when my daughter is 16,” he said. AARP Review. “I’m not going to be able to physically hunt the boys!”

He has two real grandchildren.

While Douglas certainly wasn’t at his granddaughter’s high school graduation in May, he does have two grandchildren. Douglas’s son Cameron has two children with his partner Viviane Thibes: a girl, take, who is three years old, and a son named Ryder, who is six months old.

When Cameron announced Ryder’s arrival On Instagram in December 2020, Douglas commented on the post, “So happy for you and Vivian. Don’t think Lua is sure yet! What a holiday gift.” Zeta-Jones wrote in his own commentary, “Lua’s face like. ‘Anything.’” With lots of weeping-laughing emoji. “Hilarious! Congratulations! “

