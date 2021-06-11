‘Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story’: Movie Review

In the late 90s, Jackie Collins was a guest at Hollywood party, a radio show that I co-hosted in Italy; she was promoting the latest novel in her hit series about Lucky Santangelo, the daughter of a “dangerously beautiful” Italian-American gangster. This character became the armored version of herself that the author presented to the world. “Buona sera, honey,” she purred at the start of the interview. I asked about his greatest success, hollywood brides, what if the city really was as littered with unscrupulous creeps, casting couches, and sexually omnivorous glamazons as his books described it. “Oh, honey,” she replied. “There may be one or two ordinary people but who want to know more about them? “

One of the main takeaways from Laura Fairrie’s heartily loving documentary for CNN and the BBC, Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, that’s how this mischievous talk show personality was of a construct to protect the person kept behind the chain of steamy cauldrons. She was largely the architect of her own highly successful career, the curator of her own image and the accomplished storyteller of her own life, until how she kept a tight lid on the illness that led to her unexpected death in 2015.

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story The bottom line

A vibrant tribute to a woman who played by her own rules.

Location: Tribeca Film Festival (Spotlight Documentary) Broadcasting date: Sunday June 27 (CNN) Director: Laura Fairrie 1 hour 36 minutes

If you were too young in 1983 to be aware of its impact, it’s impossible to overstate the splash made by hollywood brides in the pre-TMZ era, when celebrity gossip and blind entertainment had largely followed Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons’ path. I remember stepping out of the water at a gay-friendly Sydney swimming spot and having to shield my eyes from the sun reflecting off the silver palm trees on dozens of hardcover edition covers devoured by readers. The book made Collins a celebrity to a degree seldom offered to authors, especially one who didn’t claim to be a literary artist.

Fairrie’s film focuses more on the personal memories of friends, family and colleagues than on a larger social context. But it emphatically underscores the double standard that Collins was put on trial for writing about women who relished sex like men, without the usual slut shame consequences. Popular male novelists writing in the same vein, such as Sidney Sheldon or Harold Robbins, have been spared these harsh judgments. The criticisms leveled at Jacqueline Susann years earlier for Valley of the Dolls, in which female characters were more victimized, was nothing compared to the sustained rampage that Collins endured, despite his books riding the wave of the Sexual Revolution.

An enlightening clip from a UK talk show illustrates how Collins was cruelly trapped by the host in an ax job, his studio audience filled with Puritan prudes and outraged feminists who were scathing in their attacks. Whether responding to accusations of being a cheap sensationalist or a purveyor of degrading trash, Collins has remained classy and in good spirits, even when the beards clearly stung him. It’s shocking to see Barbara Cartland, one of the most stereotypical hacks to ever call himself an author, take on Collins on Brit TV from her moral high horse, as audiences laugh at the old lady batty.

The doc argues that Collins’ books actually gave women the chance to seek pleasure and power without apologizing, and the adoring crowds of female fans at his bookstore autographs – where every person in the lines s Stretching up to the door received individual attention – attesting to the appetite for these tales. These books, aptly described in the film as capturing ’80s ethics,’ created an escape fantasy for women in the same way Ian Fleming’s Bond novels had for men.

This is not addressed in the document, but its stories of women shamelessly owning their sexuality and refusing to hide in the shadows intersected with the queer experience in an era of evolving visibility and heightened stigma against the human being. AIDS crisis, generating a substantial LGBTQ readership. With her ‘big hair before big hair’, her leopard-print broad-shouldered jackets, resilient makeup and flashy jewelry, the statuesque Jackie was as much of a gay icon as her big sister Joan was during the Dynasty years. There are many reasons why Collins’ books have sold over 500 million copies worldwide.

One of the perks of chronicling the lives of the rich and famous is the incredible wealth of the photographic and video archives, and Fairrie and publisher Joe Carey have assembled a cornucopia. This is a captivating and quick set, full of visual interest, marred only by the minor flaw in the neon text identifying the respondents that is often difficult to read. The director includes snippets from Collins’ fiction, but more revealing are the handwritten diary snippets of her teenage years, highlighting issues of trauma and self-esteem that would push her to create bold women who weren’t easily intimidated.

Strong suggestions emerge from an inferiority complex developing in the shadow of Joan’s precocious stardom. Their father was a showbiz agent, a controlling and emotionally distant town crier who clearly favored older sister Collins and made Jackie feel “tall and awkward and boring.” Joan’s occasional sarcastic comment, reported in her sister’s diaries, cements this impression.

Nevertheless, Jackie was sent to live with Joan in Hollywood and tried to become an actress. This avenue never really took off for her, although she did develop skills as a savvy observer of the Los Angeles celebrity party scene, dating people like Michael Caine, Roger Moore, and Sean Connery. An observer says Jackie had a knack for taking notes without being intrusive. Over the years, she has become close to many real Hollywood brides, some of whom, like Barbara Davis and Tita Cahn, are interviewed at length here. Collins’ relationship skills are evident in the way so many women see themselves as their best friends.

The doc goes back and forth between Collins’ marriages and family life and his emergence as a full-fledged star, rising when his sister’s career was at a standstill. A clip of Joan Collins in the 1977 sci-fi schlock Ant Empire illustrates her place in the Hollywood food chain of the time, until she played gender roles in adaptations of her sister’s novels the stud and the bitch put her back on the radar and arguably paved the way for her eventual career rebirth with Dynasty.

The sisters’ long-standing rivalry, particularly when Joan encroached on Jackie’s territory by signing a $ 2 million deal to write her own salacious novels, is touched on delicately but not overshadowed. Regardless of the bumps in the siblings’ relationship over the years, the impression from several interviewees, including Joan, is that a real fondness and loyalty held them together until the end. In another dish, the legendary claim that Jackie lost her virginity to Marlon Brando when she was still a teenager is brought up, but not entirely confirmed.

Another factor that emerges is Jackie’s resilience. Her brief first marriage, to manic drug addict Wallace Austin, was a rough one, ending in her suicide the year after their divorce. But her second marriage, to Oscar Lerman, co-owner of London celebrity nightclub Tramp, lasted 23 years. As a husband and father, he loved her and supported her, encouraging her to finish her first book, The world is full of married men, and agreeing to move the family to Los Angeles when Collins sets out to enter the American market.

It was both his tireless work ethic and his instinct for survival that prompted Collins to write through his grief when Lerman died of prostate cancer in 1992. A prolonged engagement followed with the man. LA businessman Frank Calcagnini, described by his daughters and other close friends as a gigolo character from one of his novels. “A player, a drug addict, an alcoholic and an abuser” is how Tita Cahn calls him. His death from a brain tumor was yet another blow. When Collins herself was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, she pulled a leaf out of her father’s book, which decades earlier had responded to her beloved mother’s cancer diagnosis by stating, “We let’s not use that word.

The film’s account of Jackie’s final weeks, when she kept her illness almost entirely to herself, is quite moving. There are poignant memories in Joan’s recollections, as well as those of business owner Laura Lizer, of a lunch at the Ritz Carlton where Jackie informed her sister of her condition. During that farewell trip to London, she also appeared on an ITV talk show, looking gaunt but still spirited, just days before her death. She went out to promote her work and keep her griefs private.

Fairrie doesn’t try to rewrite history and defend Collins as an underrated literary genius. But she paints a moving picture of a gifted storyteller and brilliant female entrepreneur, who ignored cultural snobbery and the misogynistic reaction to her “outrageous” work and laughed all the way to the bank.