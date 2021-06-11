‘CryptoPunk’ NFT sells for $ 11.8 million at Sotheby’s





LONDON (Reuters) – A non-fungible token (NFT) of a digital artwork called CryptoPunk sold for $ 11.8 million on Thursday, auction house Sothebys said. Sotheby’s virtual gallery in the Voltaire arts district of Decentraland can be seen in this photo of the document, June 10, 2021. Fondation Decentraland / Document via REUTERS CryptoPunks are a set of 10,000 pixel-art characters created by Larva Labs in 2017. The one sold by Sothebys – CryptoPunk # 7523 – is of the sought after Alien variety with blue-green skin and wearing a medical mask. The work is in the form of an NFT – that is, it is authenticated by the blockchain, which certifies its originality and ownership. The NFT is sent to the buyer’s cryptocurrency wallet; no work of physical art changes hands. CryptoPunk # 7523 was sold for $ 11,754,000 in Sothebys Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale online auction, which grossed $ 17.1 million through the works of 27 artists digital. It was bought by Israeli entrepreneur Shalom Meckenzie, who is the largest shareholder in digital sports company DraftKings, Sothebys said. Michael Bouhanna, contemporary art specialist at Sothebys, said the sale demonstrates continued strong demand for NFT. We are excited to continue to explore exciting new ways to present these cutting-edge works. Anyone can view the artwork represented by NFTs, but only the buyer has official owner status. SOTHEBYS IN THE METAVERS Although the sale took place at an online auction, the works have been shown on screens at Sothebys exhibitions in New York, London and Hong Kong. Sothebys also opened its very first virtual gallery: a replica of its real building on New Bond Street in London, in the online virtual world Decentraland. Decentraland is a blockchain-based virtual world where users can walk around with friends, visit buildings, attend events, and view their collections of NFT artwork. To those who say yes but you can’t hang them on your wall, this is where virtual social worlds like Decentraland come in, said Dave Carr, spokesperson for the Decentraland Foundation. Virtual worlds are the natural home of digital art NFTs. NFTs exploded in popularity in February and March. An NFT work of art sold for $ 69.3 million at Christies, in the first sale by a major auction house of a work of art without physical form. Sothebys’ first NFT auction was held in April, with digital works by the artist known as Pak for $ 16.8 million. Kevin McCoy’s Quantum, a simple geometric animation also featured at Thursday’s auction, sold for $ 1.47 million. Sothebys said it was the first NFT ever made, having been minted in 2014. A work by Pak was also sold for $ 528,200. Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; additional reporting by Aleksandra Michalska; edited by Philippa Fletcher

