Many National Pride Events Canceled, Pride in Park Still Scheduled for August | New

Despite the pandemic and the departure of students from the city, Eugene-Springfield Pride still plans to hold his Pride in the Park festival in person on August 14.

The three biggest Pride Month events on the West Coast of San Franciscos Pride Parade, Seattles Pride Parade and Portlands Pride Waterfront Festival have all canceled their in-person festivities for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Eugene-Springfield Pride has always held its Pride in the Park festival in August. Bill Sullivan, chair of the Eugene-Springfield Pride board of directors, said the later date offers better weather forecasts and increased participation from students and those attending Pride events in major cities.

The pride of Eugène-Springfield website said the festival is a celebration of all that makes our community great, with shows, delicious food and drink, community partners, local vendors, family-friendly activities and more.

It’s more of a community event, Sullivan said. We have the park where people can bring their umbrellas and picnic baskets and sit in the grass and enjoy music all day long.

He said the festival will begin with a march that will start in town and end with festivities in Alton Baker Park.

Community organizers celebrated many Pride events in May before students started finals or left for home.

Free mom hugs, an organization created to empower and celebrate the LGBTQ community, typically offers free hugs to moms at Pride events. However, social distancing has made this difficult. Instead, the national organization has planned simultaneous Pride Rides in 13 states.

On May 22, Harvey Milks’ birthday, 30 car trailers decorated with rainbows and support signs drove through cities across the United States.

Heather Quaas-Annsa, Eugenes Free Mom Hugs Pride Ride coordinator, said: It wasn’t something a lot of people knew but just the smiles we got and the thumbs up and the greetings and cheers and the horns of all these groups of people who have kind of been alone for so long. Just seeing the positivity that came from this impromptu little stroll was quite impressive.

Quaas-Annsa said it was important to continue hosting Pride events because many people in the LGBTQ community got stuck with their immediate families and may have lost their social support systems.

I think making a trailer kind of reminds people that there are allies in this community, Quaas-Annsa said, and that there are people who love and support you.

OU organizations also hosted Pride events in May. The UO Womens Center celebrated its 21st annual OUT / LOUD Queer and Trans Womxns Performance Festival on June 2. UO’s LGBT + Education and Support Services hosted several Pride events, including keynote speakers Alok Vaid-Menon and Sonya Renee Taylor.

Nathan Waldman, LGBTQIA + Jewish Student Social Hour Student Leader and LGBTQIA + Inclusion Intern for The Oregon Hillel Foundation, said their organizations have hosted three Pride events, including an Israeli gay speaker, a safe spaces workshop and a Shabbat Pride.

I think during the pandemic there isn’t a lot to look forward to or get excited about because every day is the same, Waldman said. With Pride Month we kind of dance, have fun and are who we are.

Despite this, Waldman said they will remember the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting during Pride Month. The shooting took place five years ago on June 12, the day of many Pride Month celebrations.

It’s really important that we celebrate and bring all that excitement to the pride, said Waldman, but that we also remember that there are a lot of people who are no longer with us, and we want to remember everything for. what they fought for and everything they got. treat so that we are where we are as a community.