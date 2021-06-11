Entertainment
Anita Hill’s Organization Provides Resources for Employees of Independent Businesses
As part of the Hollywood Commission’s ongoing efforts to ensure workplace safety and fairness in the entertainment industry, the organization led by Anita Hill has created resources to help employees at production companies.
Thursday, the Hollywood Commission relaunched its website, providing free resources – a sample workplace conduct policy, an employer toolkit, and a workers guide – accessible to workers at all production companies, specifically targeting independent production companies.
The materials are intended to guide employees on how to report misconduct and have a safe working environment in small independent businesses that do not have a human resources department.
Last year, the Hollywood Commission conducted a large, industry-wide investigation that asked 10,000 entertainment workers about abuse, inclusion, bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace. job. Among the results, 65% of people working in TV and film production reported at least one bullying behavior and that their environments are plagued by abuse. In television and film production, the survey found that non-union members who lack access to union protections were twice as likely to report bullying behavior as union members, and women aged 24. aged 29 were almost five times more likely to report bullying behavior than men aged 50 to 64.
Based on data from the Hollywood survey, it was clear that workers at independent production companies are most vulnerable to these harassing, prejudiced and intimidating behaviors – in part because employees who do not have no hierarchical structure in place in their business have no one to complain to. And, based on the data, the author is often the person responsible.
“The mission of the Hollywood Commission is to create safe and fair workplaces for all workers in Hollywood, whether they work for a large public company or a small production facility. Workers at independent production companies are a vulnerable part of the entertainment ecosystem that must be addressed, ”said Malia Arrington, executive director of the Hollywood Commission.
“Workers enjoy different levels of protection in independent production companies, depending on the size of the company, the budget, the capabilities of in-house staff and whether the production is unionized,” says Arrington. “The Hollywood Commission is particularly concerned about independent production companies that do not have the time, capacity or expertise to ensure the safety of workers in the office or on a set.”
Offering an example of unspoken abuse in the workplace, she shares, “As one Hollywood survey participant noted, ‘There is often no legal or HR department in small production companies. When the harasser owns the business, the only option for an employee is to quit or endure.
Last week, the Hollywood Commission announced a partnership with the Coalition of Immokalee Workers. Together, the organizations will develop a third-party pilot project to protect workers at independent production companies and support those companies’ efforts to prevent misconduct – in essence, the two organizations are creating an informal, turnkey HR organization for workers who do not have access to it. to an official service within their workplace.
With this, employees will have a third party structure in place where they can report misconduct, get advice on best practices, and also initiate an investigation, if necessary.
“Production workers are essential in Hollywood and they should have consistent protections in their workplace, whether they work for a large studio or an independent production company,” Arrington said. “Every independent production company in Hollywood now has the additional tools it needs to keep workers safe. “
The new resources have been strategically organized in a user-friendly manner so that employees can use documents easily and have access to state and federal laws, in a manner that is digestible and relevant to the Hollywood audience.
Hollywood workers can access new resources here.
