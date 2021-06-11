Dan Levy and Rashida Jones’ favorite beauty products in drugstores

Actors Dan Levy and Rashida Jones are known for their iconic characters in popular TV shows like Schitts Creek and Parks and Recreation, respectively, as well as popular fan-favorite hits on the big screen.

And now the two talented add another role to their impressive pharmacy beauty aficionado resume.

Levy and Jones recently chatted with Shop TODAY as part of their work promoting Citi’s personalized payment card, and shared their mutual love for scouring drugstore aisles for the most original and useful products. .

For Levy, it’s all about simple things. The actor shared that after “a very long period of sleep,” he hopped on his Peloton bike only to find that his long hair was blocking his view of the bike screen during his workouts.

“I needed to buy something that would keep the hair out of my face and the only thing I could think of was a headband,” Levy told Shop TODAY. “I went into the drugstore looking for headbands and there is a lot to choose from: I’ve never been on the market before and picked a cute flower headband from CVS and here we are.”

“It’s like a ’90s-worthy fabric headband that wraps around your neck,” he added. “Now I’ve been wearing it for more than just a Peloton ride, I’m wearing it around the house for a look.”

For Jones, drugstore mascara and lipstick are a game-changer.

“I think drugstore brands are nailing it,” Jones said. “It doesn’t have to be the fancy version. When it comes to these two products, I can happily do anything at the pharmacy.”

The star said that “all Maybelline mascaras are really good”.

And, like Levy’s ’90s’ style headband choices, she’s excited about a recent nostalgic reissue that keeps her lips hydrated.

“I am really happy with the relaunch of Lancôme Juicy Tube,” she added. “It was very ’90s and it’s a really shiny lip gloss.”

When it comes to personal care, Levy recently discovered the popular Baby Foot Exfoliating Foot Peel and calls it essential for summer days at the beach and sandal time.

“It’s a gnarly thing to participate, but you know what? It makes your feet feel nice and soft,” he said, noting the side effect of the product of loosening dead skin cells from your skin roughly. parts. “You have to put on socks for a while, but it’s worth it.”

But it’s not all beauty and foot peels for these two. Jones says she’s also a sucker for the greeting card aisle.

“I’m going to start getting cards that aren’t meant for me like ‘my beautiful wife’ or ‘my beloved nephew’,” Jones said. “I just like collecting gift cards for different, very specific situations that I don’t have myself. It’s so much fun giving people cards that have nothing to do with them.”

Levy agrees.

“I actually used to give my dad birthday cards that were like ‘my dearest grandma’ or ‘thinking of you in your 90’s,’ he joked.

But as Father’s Day approaches, will Levy and Jones be giving their famous dads something more than a funny greeting card?

Levy says his father, actor Eugene Levy, “is not a man who needs things.”

“For me, getting him a delivery of bagel, cream cheese and lox has proven over and over again to be the only thing he will actually use,” Levy said. “It’s like a bagel brunch breakfast every year like a dozen bagels and a big cream cheese thing he can put in the freezer, not like a single bagel landing on his doorstep.”

Jones says she and her father, musician Quincy Jones, have bonded with a more supportive gift, specifically a Croslite resin foam gift.

“My dad doesn’t need anything, but I’ve found a place where we really bond is Crocs,” she said. “They are so comfy and they make one with faux fur on the inside and we both love a little meeting of fashion and function.”

“I gave him Crocs the last two birthdays and Father’s Day,” Jones continued, “and they were a hit.”

