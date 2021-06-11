LA star chef Lincoln Carson returns with new French Hollywood project





There appears to be a resurgence of optimism around Los Angeles’ strong restaurant scene, especially as the state gears up to open up more widely next week. The latest promise for LA comes from Hollywood, as chef Lincoln Carson makes his long-awaited return to the city with a brand new project called My friends. As the name suggests, Carsons’ new restaurant will be leaning into French flavors passing by numerous cafes and brasseries in Paris and Lyon, although Carson says his menu will be a more Californian reinterpretation of classics, using Southern California produce from the nearby Hollywood Farmers Market. While specific dishes are still being worked out for the menu, expect My Friends to exude upscale casual elegance and offer a solid dessert program, in addition to cocktails and wine. The new My Friends will open in late summer or early fall this year inside the Thompson Hotel, as part of the larger project being supported Group concerned and Ten five hospitality, who are still planning to renovate other parts of the building. This includes the upcoming Citizen News restaurant, which has been in talks since early 2019. Carson says he’s excited to land in Hollywood after his stints in the Westside (at Superba Food and Bread) and the Arts District, noting the growing culinary talent in the neighborhood in recent years. Most of the time, however, Carson spent time between Los Angeles and the Central Coast. It is a partner in Coast Range Restaurant, one of the most exciting projects to open in years in the tourist town of Solvang, located in the great valley of Santa Ynez. This star-studded project, supported by friends and colleagues like Anthony Carron (800 Degrees) and Steven Fretz (Top Round, Nics on Beverly), helped Carson through the terrible last year, especially after the loss of his Arts District. Bon Temps restaurant. Although well reviewed and nationally recognized (including several nods from Best New Restaurant), Bon Temps couldn’t get through the pandemic. Now Carson is back in Los Angeles and ready to work on a new project, and the city is doing better. Expect an opening for My Friends at 1541 Wilcox Avenue later this year.

Register to receive the newsletter

LA Eater

Subscribe to our newsletter. 1541 Wilcox Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos