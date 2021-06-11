The animated film “The Lord of the Rings” in preparation for New Line, Warner Animation – The Hollywood Reporter





Twenty years after making its first trip to the lands created by JRR Tolkien, New Line returns to the worlds of The Lord of the Rings. The cinema division of Warner Bros., which made the Oscar-winning film Rings trilogy and later adapted The Hobbit, has partnered with Warner Bros. Animation to produce an original anime set in the fantasy world of Tolkien, the companies said Thursday. Titled The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, the independent feature film will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, an anime veteran who directed the last TV series Ghost in the Shell: Self-contained complex, and produced by Joseph Chou. The two have worked on some of the biggest anime franchises over the years, including Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, Ultraman and apple seeds, above Ghost in the shell. Rohirrim is written by Emmy-winning Netflix creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews Black crystal: the age of resistance series. Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote Rings and Hobbit with filmmaker Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh – winning the Oscar for best screenplay adapted for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – plays the role of consultant on the project. Jackson is not involved in Rohirrim but blessed its making, according to insiders. The project is on the fast track with an animation underway at Sola Entertaiment and a vocal casting in progress. The plan is to release the film in theaters. Rohirrim the links with the original trilogy, in particular the second opus, The two towers, focusing on an untold story behind Helm’s Deep, the fortress at the center of the film’s epic battle. The story will take place hundreds of years before this fateful war and, according to the announcement, will recount the life and bloody times of its founder, Helm Hammerhand, King of Rohan. “All of us at New Line feel a deep affinity for the extraordinary world created by JRR Tolkien, so the opportunity to relive Middle-earth with the team at Warner Bros. Animation is a dream come true,” enthused Warner Bros. Pictures Group COO Carolyn Blackwood and New Line and CCO President Richard Brener in a statement. “Fans know that Helm’s Deep is the setting for one of the greatest battles ever to be filmed and, with many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to deliver a new vision. of its history which will invite the global public to experience the rich and complex saga of Middle-earth in an exciting new way. The first one Rings The trilogy grossed $ 2.9 billion on its initial release and won 17 Oscars out of a total of 30 nominations. Its success continued in numerous DVD / Blu-ray editions and spawned a Rings tourist trade in New Zealand, where the films were made. Amazon Studios paid $ 250 million for the screen rights to Rings and plans to spend nearly $ 1 billion on a serial franchise. Amazon, however, does not have the rights to the Rings the story and its multiple series will take place in a different time of the world known as Middle-earth.







