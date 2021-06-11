Further price hikes increase pressure on US consumers

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. consumers absorbed yet another price spike in May – an increase of 0.6% from April and 5% from a year ago, the biggest rise in inflation in 12 months since 2008.

The May consumer price hike that the Labor Department reported on Thursday reflected a range of goods and services now in increasing demand as people increasingly shop, travel, dine out and attend events. entertainment events in a rapidly reopening economy.

Increased consumer appetite is hampered by a shortage of components, from lumber and steel to chemicals and semiconductors, which supply key products such as automobiles and computer hardware, which has drives up prices. And as consumers venture further and further from home, demand has spread from manufactured goods to services – air fares, for example, as well as restaurant meals and hotel prices – also increasing. inflation in these areas.

In its report on Thursday, the government said core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.7% in May after an even larger increase in April, and has increased by 3.8% in the last 12 months. Among specific items, used car prices, which jumped a record 10% in April, rose a further 7.3% in May and accounted for a third of the overall price increase last month .

But the price increases in May were widespread across various categories, including furnishings, clothing and air fares. Food prices increased by 0.4. Energy costs remained unchanged, but are still up 28.5% from last year.

From grain maker General Mills to Chipotle Mexican Grill to paint maker Sherwin-Williams, a number of companies have raised their prices or are planning to do so, in some cases to offset higher wages they pay. now to retain or attract workers.

Inflationary pressures, which have been escalating for months, are not only crushing consumers, but also pose a risk to the recovery of the economy from the pandemic recession. One risk is that the Federal Reserve will eventually react to rising inflation by raising interest rates too aggressively and derailing the economic recovery.

The Fed, led by President Jerome Powell, has repeatedly expressed its belief that inflation will prove to be temporary as supply bottlenecks are cleared and coins and goods circulate normally again. But some economists have expressed concern about the accelerating economic recovery, fueled by growing demand from consumers who are spending freely again, as well as inflation.

The question is, for how long?

“The price spikes could be larger and more prolonged because the pandemic has disrupted supply chains so much,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said ahead of Thursday’s inflation report.

But “by the fall or the end of the year,” Zandi suggested, “the prices will come back to earth.”

It wouldn’t be too soon for consumers like Carmela Romanello Schaden, real estate agent in Rockville Center, New York. Schaden said she had to pay more for a range of items in her hair salon. But it is in the food aisle that she feels the most pain. Her monthly food bill, she said, is now $ 200 to $ 250 for herself and her 25-year-old son, up from $ 175 earlier in the year.

A bundle of strip loin that Schaden had normally bought between $ 28 and $ 32 rose to $ 45. She noticed the increase just before Memorial Day, but bought it anyway because it was for a family picnic. But she won’t buy it at that price again, she said, and sells herself to pork and chicken.

“I’ve always been selective,” Schaden said. “When something goes up, I move on.”

So far, Fed officials have not deviated from their view that higher inflation is a temporary consequence of the rapid reopening of the economy, with accelerating consumer demand and lack of sufficient supplies and workers to keep pace. Eventually, they say, the supply will increase to match the demand.

Officials also note that year-over-year inflation metrics now seem particularly important as they are measured against the early months of the pandemic, when inflation plummeted as the economy practically came to a halt. . Over the next few months, the year-over-year inflation figures are likely to look weaker.

Yet last month, after the government announced that consumer prices had jumped 4.2% in the 12 months ending in April, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida admitted; “I was surprised. This number was way higher than what I and the outside forecasters expected.”

And monthly inflation readings, which are not prone to distortions due to the pandemic, have also increased since the start of the year.

Some economists say they fear that if prices accelerate too much and stay high for too long, expectations of further price hikes will materialize. This, in turn, could intensify demands for higher wages, potentially triggering the kind of wage-price spiral that plagued the economy in the 1970s.

“The market is starting to fear that the Fed will lower inflation, which could let the inflation genius out of the bottle,” said Sung Won Sohn, professor of economics and finance at Loyola Marymount University of Los Angeles.

Rising commodity costs are forcing Americans to pay more for items ranging from meat to gasoline. The prices of corn, grains and soybeans are at their highest levels since 2012. The price of lumber to build houses is at an all time high. More expensive products, such as polyethylene and wood pulp, have translated into higher consumer prices for toilet paper, diapers and most products sold in plastic containers.

General Mills said it was considering raising the prices of its products because grains, sugar and other ingredients became more expensive. Hormel Foods has already raised the prices of Skippy peanut butter. Coca-Cola said it plans to raise prices to offset rising costs.

Kimberly-Clark, who makes Kleenex and Scott toilet tissue, said it would increase prices by about 60% of its products. Proctor & Gamble has announced that it will increase the prices of its baby, women’s and adult care products.

This week, Chipotle Mexican Grill announced that it was increasing menu prices by about 4% to cover the cost of increasing wages for its employees. In May, Chipotle announced it would increase the hourly wages of its restaurant workers to an average of $ 15 an hour by the end of June.

“There is a higher demand for hotel rooms, air travel, restaurants,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial. “Many companies are also facing upward pressure on their costs, such as higher wages.”

Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, noted that in some cases a rise in the price of goods such as automobiles raises the price of car rental services.

“It will be a heavy summer on the inflation front,” Daco said. “There will be a pass-through from higher prices of goods to higher prices of services.”

AP Business Writer Anne D’Innocenzio contributed to this New York report.