Theaters, theaters call for delayed COVID relief grants – The Hollywood Reporter





As entertainment venues continue to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease, a group of movie theater and live-action theater operators calls on the Small Business Administration to hurry up to distribute relief grants COVID. Thursday, a coalition of entertainment groups – including the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP), the League of Historic American Theaters, the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO)), Performing Arts Managers and Agents Coalition (PAMAC) and the Performing Arts Alliance – issued a press release calling on the federal agency to “immediately and fully fund all Subsidy for operators of shuttered sites (SVOG) eligible and immediately resolve interagency issues that have proven to be an obstacle to funding SVOG applicants, who are in deep pain. “(Hollywood journalist contacted the SBA for comment.) According to the groups, the SBA is now behind its June 9 deadline for funding companies that were prioritized to receive the grant: those that lost 90% of their gross revenues between April and December 2020 due to the pandemic. So far, according to the groups, the SBA has only announced 90 grants awarded, while the groups say 4,910 small business owners are eligible for the first round. The delay, the coalition said, put the future of the companies the subsidies aimed to protect at risk. NATO President and CEO John Fithian said in a statement: “The pandemic is easing, theatrical capacity restrictions are lifted, big movies are widely shown, but hundreds of film companies theaters can’t open until they’ve rehired their employees, paid salespeople, and paid their rent. He added, “The SBA is actively hurting the businesses it was supposed to help. This has to stop now.” League of Historic American Theaters President and CEO Ken Stein added, “We remain dismayed that the liferaft given to our industry by Congress in December has yet to be implemented. … The funds are there. They have been there for six months. They must be disbursed. The second round of SVOG grants are intended to fund businesses that experienced a 70% drop in gross revenue between April and December 2020, while the third priority level is dedicated to businesses that experienced a 25% loss or more. The coalition estimates that 10,000 business owners will qualify for the second and third rounds. As cinemas reopen across the country, they are focusing on unique and premium experiences to attract viewers to the movies. From June 22-27, cinemas across the country will celebrate “Film Week,” which will showcase exclusive content, host filmmakers and talent, and sell merchandise. “It’s time to get up off the couch,” said Brandon Jones, executive chairman of the founding committee of exhibitors and partner studios for Cinema Week. THR when the week was announced in April.







