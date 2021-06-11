Entertainment
Portland well represented in 2021 Eisner Awards nominations
This year, the nominations for the Eisner Awards – the awards are considered the Oscars of the comic book industry – have many connections to Portland, which is not surprising given the city’s importance to the industry.
Portland-based Image Comics earned 29 nominations, with four of six nominations for Best Continuing Series, three out of five for Best New Series and some of the six nominations for Best Writer. Among the nominated titles was one whose creators include Portland writer David F. Walker, Bitter root (read the story of the Oregonian / OregonLive).
Milwaukies Dark Horse won seven nominations, including Best Limited Series (Barbalien: the red planet), Best Writer (Jeff Lemire for Barbalien and other titles) and Best Cover Artist (Dave Johnson, The Butcher of Paris).
Portland-based Oni Press received two nominations, for best teen publication with Fighting: a boy triumphs over violence by Joel Christian Gill and for Best Reality Based Work for Invisible Differences: A Story of Asperger’s, Adult, and Living a Life in Color, by Julie Dachez and Mme Caroline.
In individual nominations:
Portland writer Kelly Thompson was nominated for Best New Series for Marvels Black Widow.
Portland cartoonist Sloane Leong was nominated for Best Teen Publication for A map in the sun.
Portlanders Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber were nominated for Best Comedy Publication for Superman’s Boyfriend Jimmy Olsen: Who Killed Jimmy Olsen? Fraction also landed a nomination for Best Writer.
Portland cartoonist Joe Sacco was nominated for Best Reality-Based Work for Pay the land.
Portland writer and artist Sarah Mirk was nominated for Best Anthology: Guantnamo Voices: True Tales from the World’s Most Vile Prison (read the story of the Oregonian / OregonLive).
Portlands Craig Thompson was nominated in the Best Graphic Memory and Best Writer / Artist categories for Ginseng roots.
The winners will be announced in July.
Here is the full list of nominations.
[email protected]; Twitter: @ORAmyW
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]