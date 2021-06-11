Surprise visit from big stars thrills locals in small town in central Texas

HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) – Residents of Hubbard, a town of about 1,400 Hill County residents, are still buzzing after a big star shows up for a weekend visit.

Actor Dennis Quaid, 67, made a detour via Hubbard on Sunday en route to catch a flight to Dallas after attending a friend’s funeral in Austin to visit his uncles, Billy and Tommy Jordan.

Actor Randy Quaid with his uncles. (Courtesy photo)

Quaid, a native of Houston, who dropped out of the University of Houston and headed to Hollywood to pursue an acting career, has played a wide range of dramatic and comedic roles in films such as Breaking Away, The Right Stuff. , The Big Easy and Free of any tie.

He won the New York Film Critics Circle Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the 2002 film, Far from Heaven.

Hubbard City Councilor Marty Kimbrough was having breakfast at the Hubbard City Cafe with his family on Sunday when Quaid entered.

In a cafe in a small town, we were chatting with him across the restaurant.

Kimbrough was having dinner with his wife Kelly, daughter Courtney Knight, son-in-law Mike and granddaughters Darby, 8, and Emmaline, 6.

The family had watched one of the Quaids films the day before.

We had just watched his new movie on Netflix, Blue Miracle, he said.

We didn’t know he would be coming to town the next morning. It made him so ironic.

Quaid was drawn to the two girls, both dressed, Darby as Supergirl and Emmaline as Doc McStuffins.

The family didn’t want to harass Quaid for a photo, but they didn’t have to.

He asked for one.

We were leaving and weren’t going to bother him for a photo, but he requested the photo with his phone, Kimbrough said.

He said hey can I have pictures with Supergirl and the doctor? And he handed his phone to my daughter and my son-in-law, and he said, take my picture. So we also took some pictures with our phones.

The actor requested a photo with the two daughters of Hubbard City Councilor Marty Kimbrough. (Courtesy photo)

Kimbrough posted the photos on the Discover Hubbard Texas Facebook page and the post took off.

It wasn’t the last photo the residents of Hubbard had with the actor.

After breakfast, Quaid attended church with his uncles at the First Baptist Church in Hubbard.

The service livestream shows the actor interacting with the congregation.

Quaid mingling with residents of the First Baptist Church of Hubbard. (Courtesy photo)

Several church members took pictures with Quaid.

They say he was very kind, friendly and approachable.

He was just getting on and introducing himself to everyone, Kimbrough said.

Some people didn’t know who he was. They thought he was just Billy’s nephew, he laughed.

There was a young lady who knew who he was, but didn’t want to see him at once, and her uncle was like you were coming here and Dennis Quaid picked up his phone and took a selfie with her.

It was really fun. It was just another day at Hubbard, said.

Billy and Tommy Jordans ‘half-sister, Juanita Nita Quaid, was Quaids’ mother.

She died in 2019 in Austin at the age of 92.

His parents, Quaids’ grandparents, lived in Waco, Tommy Jordan said, and Quaid visited them occasionally.

