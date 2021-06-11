Entertainment
Surprise visit from big stars thrills locals in small town in central Texas
HUBBARD, Texas (KWTX) – Residents of Hubbard, a town of about 1,400 Hill County residents, are still buzzing after a big star shows up for a weekend visit.
Actor Dennis Quaid, 67, made a detour via Hubbard on Sunday en route to catch a flight to Dallas after attending a friend’s funeral in Austin to visit his uncles, Billy and Tommy Jordan.
Quaid, a native of Houston, who dropped out of the University of Houston and headed to Hollywood to pursue an acting career, has played a wide range of dramatic and comedic roles in films such as Breaking Away, The Right Stuff. , The Big Easy and Free of any tie.
He won the New York Film Critics Circle Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the 2002 film, Far from Heaven.
Hubbard City Councilor Marty Kimbrough was having breakfast at the Hubbard City Cafe with his family on Sunday when Quaid entered.
In a cafe in a small town, we were chatting with him across the restaurant.
Kimbrough was having dinner with his wife Kelly, daughter Courtney Knight, son-in-law Mike and granddaughters Darby, 8, and Emmaline, 6.
The family had watched one of the Quaids films the day before.
We had just watched his new movie on Netflix, Blue Miracle, he said.
We didn’t know he would be coming to town the next morning. It made him so ironic.
Quaid was drawn to the two girls, both dressed, Darby as Supergirl and Emmaline as Doc McStuffins.
The family didn’t want to harass Quaid for a photo, but they didn’t have to.
He asked for one.
We were leaving and weren’t going to bother him for a photo, but he requested the photo with his phone, Kimbrough said.
He said hey can I have pictures with Supergirl and the doctor? And he handed his phone to my daughter and my son-in-law, and he said, take my picture. So we also took some pictures with our phones.
Kimbrough posted the photos on the Discover Hubbard Texas Facebook page and the post took off.
It wasn’t the last photo the residents of Hubbard had with the actor.
After breakfast, Quaid attended church with his uncles at the First Baptist Church in Hubbard.
The service livestream shows the actor interacting with the congregation.
Several church members took pictures with Quaid.
They say he was very kind, friendly and approachable.
He was just getting on and introducing himself to everyone, Kimbrough said.
Some people didn’t know who he was. They thought he was just Billy’s nephew, he laughed.
There was a young lady who knew who he was, but didn’t want to see him at once, and her uncle was like you were coming here and Dennis Quaid picked up his phone and took a selfie with her.
It was really fun. It was just another day at Hubbard, said.
Billy and Tommy Jordans ‘half-sister, Juanita Nita Quaid, was Quaids’ mother.
She died in 2019 in Austin at the age of 92.
His parents, Quaids’ grandparents, lived in Waco, Tommy Jordan said, and Quaid visited them occasionally.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]