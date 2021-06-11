“In The Heights” featured in THR’s “Behind The Screen” episode – The Hollywood Reporter





In the heightssupervisor of sound editor and re-recording mixer Lewis Goldstein, production mixer Drew Kunin and editor Myron Kerstein are the guests on a new episode of Hollywood journalist‘s Behind the screen. John M. Chu’s long-awaited film based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical has arrived in theaters after a year of delay due to the pandemic. Located in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, the Warner Bros. outlet. features an ensemble cast directed by Anthony Ramos (Usnavi), Leslie Grace (Nina), Corey Hawkins (Benny), Melissa Barerra (Vanessa), Olga Merediz (Abuela Claudia), Jimmy Smits (Kevin Rosario) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Piraguero). “All of the songs were recorded live to some level,” Kunin explains, describing how they captured the performances on set. He says the “Champagne” act, performed live by Ramos and Barerra on location in an apartment, “was very difficult because of the way it was shot and choreographed”. “It’s a musical number that’s a… that also records two people live,” Kerstein adds. Of the number ‘96,000,’ Kunin recounts, “It started with a really long Steadicam shot that goes a few blocks. It was very difficult for us to do in terms of throwing the mics. come to the pool, there is a huge amount of extras. This is a place where we chose to play the playback on speakers for everyone so they could dance to it, and it helped to pump the crowd. The team also discusses numbers such as “When You’re Home”, “Blackout”, “Benny’s Dispatch”, “Paciencia y Fe” and the title track, “In the Heights”. Hosted by THR technical writer Carolyn Giardina, Behind the screen features cinematographers, editors, sound professionals and other artists behind the making of episodic films and series. You can listen and subscribe below.







