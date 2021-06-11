What’s in Harry and Meghan’s new baby name?

Why is she in the news? Meghan and Harrys’ lawyers issued a notice to some broadcasters and publishers on Wednesday saying it would be false and defamatory to repeat complaints made by a palace source in a BBC report that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not asked the Queen to name their daughter Lilibet. The couple said they told the monarch about their pet name, which is only used by a handful of their closest friends and relatives, before the baby was born. Who hasn’t known the family baby naming drama? Doesn’t that mean the royals are like us? Not exactly. On the one hand, their choice of baby name led to accusations of the deepest hypocrisy or, as one commentator put it, a shameless attempt to deliver flowers after burning. [the Queens] to house.

This is what happens when your dad names you, in part, after the woman he recently accused in a podcast interview of being a big part of the genetic pain and suffering that is passed on, what motivated him to leave the country in order to break the cycle. (This would be the Queen, who also stripped the couple of their honorary military titles and royal patronage appointments after their shocking departure from the royal family and relocating to California last year.) Oh, and after both of your parents give what we call the most mind blowing [interview] in the royal story to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which they said an anonymous member of the royal family was concerned about your brother Archie’s dark skin color, that a general lack of support had driven Meghan thinking about suicide when she was pregnant with Archie, and Prince Charles had, at one point, stopped taking Harry’s calls. Loading Welcome, baby Lili, to arguably the most vindictive royal feud since that between Elizabeth I and Mary, Queen of Scots. That’s a lot for someone who weighs about the same weight as a box of laundry detergent and is unable to hold their head up high, not to mention the fact that Oprah and Katy Perry live near the compound. $ 14 million from your parents in Montecito, Calif.

This is, in some ways, proof of Harry’s willingness to break the boundaries between the public and the private when it comes to royal life, says Giselle Bastin, associate professor at Flinders University and expert on British royalty, of the couple choosing Lilibet’s name, noting these are spheres the royal family prefers to keep separate. So while Buckingham Palace issued a notice saying all senior members of the Royal Family are overjoyed at Lilis’ birth, Speculation abounds as to whether this could lead to a healing of the rift or deepen it. Why is this important? The reputation of the Royal Family has always been affected after someone in the inner circle revealed something personal to the public.

When Marion Crawford, longtime nanny to Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, wrote a delivered, The little princesses, she revealed that Margaret had a bad habit of biting her sister and that Elizabeth was not affectionate. (He was not a demonstrative man, Crawford wrote of Princess Elizabeth’s father King George VI, [and] Lilibet took after him. (She sneaked in, Margaret said of Crawfie, who was never forgiven.) And when Harry’s mother Diana revealed she was suffering from an eating disorder and a loveless marriage, and the Queen responded coldly, saying there was nothing she could do? It was explosive for [the royal family], it was quite overwhelming for them, says Chloe Ward, a 20th century culture and politics expert at RMIT’s Center for Social and World Studies. It made them careless. If Diana was the representation of this modern, warm and caring family woman, then the royal family, by being so cold to her, was showing that she was an outdated institution. As a result, royal family approval plummeted in Britain and here in the 1990s, Ward says, and only started to recover once Harry and William came of age. So the world is watching to see how the Queen responds to the most recent Lilis name, in a move that has been interpreted as a lack of support for the Sussexes is that the palace has refuse to deny suggestions that the Queen had never asked for permission and her parents to announce that they were taking five months parental leave to care for her. (This is in stark contrast to the habit of many royals, including the Queen, of leaving their newborns for months to go on official travel.)

At its extreme, a fall in the reputation of the monarchy could run up against a corresponding Republican movement that could profit from it, says Ward. What happens next? Beyond seeing if Meghan and Harry enroll Lili in baby yoga? Wait and see if the little girl makes history as the first senior British royal who could also one day compete for the American presidency. America fought the War of Independence, fought long and hard to get away from Britain and not have a member of the royal family at the head of the nation, says Juliet Rieden, The Royals in Australia and editor-in-chief of Australian Womens Weekly. So it’s fair come full circle, don’t you? I just find it historically ironic and rather wonderful.