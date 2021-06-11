XPOP ​​Launches World’s First Polkadot-Based Entertainment NFT Marketplace | Business





SEOUL, South Korea – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 10, 2021– XPOP, a Korean blockchain technology company, has announced that the Polkadot blockchain-based non-fungible entertainment token (NFT) market will be launched as the world’s first at the end of June. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202106110005384/en/ XPOP ​​has announced that the Polkadot blockchain-based NFT entertainment marketplace will launch as the world’s first at the end of June. XPOP ​​NFT Marketplace provides a decentralized service to certify content originality and content ownership of each artist and to ensure secure distribution of content over the XPOP blockchain network. XPOP ​​Parachain is formed on the basis of Polkadot, which is a smart contract that can be changed according to various content distribution companies. The NFT entertainment marketplace that will be launched by the XPOP project team will be the world’s first service combined with Polkadot’s blockchain ecosystem that offers interoperability with different blockchain networks. (Graphic: Business Wire) Based on various content providing partnerships with a number of K-pop entertainment companies, the XPOP project team is preparing to record and distribute extended content in XPOP’s new NFT marketplace through the participation of famous K-pop artists. XPOP ​​NFT Marketplace provides a decentralized service to certify content originality and content ownership of each artist and to ensure secure distribution of content over the XPOP blockchain network. XPOP ​​Parachain is formed on the basis of Polkadot, which is a smart contract that can be changed according to various content distribution companies. The NFT entertainment marketplace that will be launched by the XPOP project team with unmatched technological power will be the world’s first service that is combined with Polkadot’s blockchain ecosystem that provides interoperability with different blockchain networks. Based on Polkadot, this marketplace allows the use of various cryptocurrency based and collectible content in addition to XPOP. It will be a truly decentralized content marketplace where users can register and exchange content in a safe and convenient way. XPOP ​​NFT Marketplace has been tested with collectable content, such as digital photo cards and artwork by K-pop artists. Leading blockchain media have shown interest in the XPOP project during the initial phase of its opening. Now everyone is drawn to the value of the XPOP token in time to get listed on the major crypto exchanges. XPOP ​​is a Korean company of experts in the fields of blockchain technology and entertainment content. In line with the rapid development of the recent trend, XPOP provides various content players with the NFT entertainment market which enables the trading of blockchain smart contracts in the entertainment market and the development of the digital content industry oriented towards the future on Web 3.0 using NFT technology. XPOP ​​is currently preparing to establish partnerships and launch the K-pop entertainment business in Southeast Asian countries, such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. Currently listed in Melon Exchange ( https://www.melonex.io ) and Hotbit Korea ( https://www.hotbit.co.kr ), the XPOP Foundation will organize investment campaigns with individual investors and investment companies around the world. Details of XPOP Foundations official announcements and activities are available on XPOP official Telegram channel ( https://t.me/xpopblockchain ). View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202106110005384/en/ CONTACT: XPOP Foundation James choi Administration [email protected] KEYWORD: SOUTH KOREA ASIA PACIFIC MALAYSIA INDONESIA SINGAPORE INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORKS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INTERNET EVENTS / CONCERTS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY CELEBRITY TELEVISION AND RADIO MUSIC FINANCE OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOURCE: XPOP Foundation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/10/2021 10 p.m. / DISC: 06/10/2021 10:01 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202106110005384/en

