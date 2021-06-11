Actor Sood arranges surgery for Jalore’s infants | Jaipur News





Jaipur: Actor Sonu Sood came as a boon to a couple from Jalore, whose newborn baby was born with heart complications. The actor organized the operation for infants in Mumbai.

The infant, who has struggled to breathe since being born on June 1, has been diagnosed with a hole in his heart and abnormalities in his blood vessels near the heart in the town of Jalore. Since her father, who works as a welder, earns a measly Rs 12,000 per month, some people tweeted about the condition of infants to actor Sonu Sood on June 6. On Thursday, a team of the actor reached Jalore and took the girl in an ambulance. in Mumbai, where his operation was set for Friday. The girl has now been named Sonu by her mother Dhara Devi and her father Bhagaram, to honor the act of the actors.

Yogesh Joshi, a businessman from Jalore, learned that Dhara Devi gave birth to a girl on June 1 and that since birth the baby had breathing problems and was on oxygen.

Although their neighbor who is a boy working as a chartered accountant, I learned about the girl’s health condition. As the family is poor, I tweeted Sonu sir and members of his team including Hitesh Jain, Joshi said in a conversation with TOI on Thursday.

After the tweet, the acting team verified the request and requested the girl’s medical papers from her family, which were provided by Joshi. After verification, an ambulance was dispatched on Thursday and the girl has now been taken to Mumbai for further treatment. Sonu monsieur has once again proven himself to be a savior, Joshi added. We remember that Joshi’s daughters, Mahi and Pratha, had sent Rs 16,530 from their piggy bank to Sonu Sood a few days ago.

When contacted, Dilip Solanki, uncle of the girl, said: Ishwar sun Prarthana hai chori theek ho jaave, Sonu ji to bhagwan hain (I pray to God that the girl will recover, Sonu ji is god).

In the afternoon, the actor also tweeted that he had organized an ambulance and fixed his operation at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The actor also spoke to the family by phone when he was told they had named the 10-day-old girl as Sonu on Thursday. Bahut achcha lag raha hai, Rajasthan aaunga aur aapke saath khana khaunga (I feel good. I will come to Rajasthan and have a meal with you, the actor said on a video call.







