The Conjuring 3 cut a demon that could have had its own spin-off

The recently released sequel, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, cut a demon that could have been used for a spin-off, the film’s director said.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It cut a demonic character who could have directed his own spinoff film. The latest highly successful horror franchise offering marks the first time creator James Wan has stepped down as director. In his place is newcomer Michael Chaves, whose only previous feature was from the 2019s. The Curse of La Llorona. Until now, The Conjuration 3 isn’t a critical favorite, but fans seem generally happy.

In addition to the change of director, The Conjuration 3 also breaks with the tradition of the franchise by bringing out the protagonists of the series, Ed and Lorraine Warren (respectively Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga), from the confines of a haunted house. Both Conspiracy and The Conjuring 2 dealt with evil spirits that were limited to houses, but in the third chapter of the franchise, the focus of Warrens’ paranormal investigative skills is demonic possession. Based on the true story of the first-ever court case in the Americas in which an accused cited demonic possession as the reason for committing brutal murder, The Conjuration 3 doesn’t quite look like the series’ past entries, but still manages not to look out of place among its predecessors.

However, unlike the previous two Conjuring cinema, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It passed on an opportunity to deliver the kind of antagonist that could lead its own spinoff. As Slash movie reports, the last entry in Conspiracy the universe originally had a iconic demon character that has been cut. The demon is said to have worked in tandem with The Occultist, the human antagonist of the films. Unfortunately, having two opponents The devil made me do ittoo complicated and as a result the demon was cut off. As Chaves explains:

We actually had what we thought was the new [spin-off] demon, and that’s something that was true to history. We had a demon that was completely drawn from the interview and the description of little David. Arnie said he saw the same thing. And it was like this was going to be the iconic demon. And [producerJamesWan] was with it from the start James, Monster Maestro. And we shot it. We had a cut of the movie with this demon in it. The demon worked with the occultist [memorably played in the movie byEugenie Bondurant]. It was the two together. Introduced a human opponent, which was the first time this had happened in theConjuringUniverse. So all of a sudden [the] relationship [between the Occultist and the demon] sounded a little thoughtful.

Previous franchise characters who received their own films are Annabelle of Conspiracy and The nun of The Conjuring 2. While these films have been profitable, they have not been able to outperform Conspiracy franchise in terms of fanbase. Yet despite the decision to cut the demon character from The devil made me do it, it’s somewhat surprising that The Occultist wasn’t considered a spin-off possibility. Arguably one of the few truly frightening elements of the film, The Occultist is unlike any other adversary seen before in the series, and the fact that she was human could have added to the breadth of the spinoff films attributed to. Conspiracy universe.

Ultimately, the decision not to include the iconic demon character in the plot of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It may seem like a missed opportunity, but in the end it was the right decision to make. If the third Conjuring the film suffers from everything, it’s not a lack of antagonists. The Occultist could have been used to a higher degree, something that could have heightened the film’s fears and made the film stronger overall. Judging by public opinion, however, it appears that The devil made me do it succeeded very well.

