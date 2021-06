Shipmans Clover Girls topped May’s bestseller list | Culture & Leisure

ALL BOOKS 1. Viola Shipman, The Clover Girls: A Novel (Graydon House) 2. John Green, The Anthropocene Reviewed (Dutton / Penguin Books) 3. Emily Henry, People We Meet on Vacation: A Novel (Berkley / Penguin Books) 4. Supriya Kelkar, That Thing about Bollywood (Simon and Schuster books for young readers) 5. Angeline Boulley, daughter of the keepers of the fire (Henry Holt and Company) 6. Bill OReilly & Martin Dugard, Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America (St. Martins Press) 7. Gary D. Schmidt, So Tall Within: Sojourner Truths Long Walk Toward Freedom (Roaring Brook Press) 8. Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, World Travel: An Ireverent Guide (HarperCollins Publishers) 9. Peter Werbe, Summer on Fire: A Detroit Novel (AK Press) 10. Elizabeth Warren, Persist (Metropolitan Books / Henry Holt and Company) FICTION 1. Viola Shipman, The Clover Girls: A Novel (Graydon House) 2. Emily Henry, People We Meet on Vacation: A Novel (Berkley / Penguin Books) 3. Supriya Kelkar, That Thing about Bollywood (Simon and Schuster books for young readers) 4. Angeline Boulley, daughter of the keepers of the fire (Henry Holt and Company) 5. Peter Werbe, Summer on Fire: A Detroit Novel (AK Press) 6. Emily Henry, beach reading (Jove / Berkley) 7. Stephen Mack Jones, Dead of Winter: A Novel (Soho Crime) 8. Richard Powers, The Overstory: A Novel (WW Norton & Company) 9. David Mitchell, Utopia Avenue: A Novel (Random House) 10. Holling Clancy Holling, Paddle-to-the-Sea (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) NON-FICTION 1. John Green, The Anthropocene Review (Dutton / Penguin Books) 2. Bill OReilly & Martin Dugard, Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America (St. Martins Press) 3. Gary D. Schmidt, So Tall Within: Sojourner Truths Long Walk Toward Freedom (Roaring Brook Press) 4. Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever, World Travel: An Irreverent Guide (HarperCollins Publishers) 5. Elizabeth Warren, Persist (Metropolitan Books / Henry Holt and Company) 6. David Zinn, The Chalk Art Handbook: How to Create Masterpieces on Driveways and Sidewalks and in Playgrounds (Skyhorse Publishing) 7. Josh Greenberg, Trout Water: A Year on the Au Sable (Melville House) 8. Adam Grant, Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know (Viking / Penguin Random House) 9. Patrick Radden Keefe, Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty (Penguin Random House) 10. John Boehner, On the House: A Washington Memoir (St. Martins Press) The Michigan Best Seller List for May 2021 features books on Michigan topics, written by Michigan authors and / or published by Michigan publishers, compiled by @RiekkiRon from six Michigan bookstores: Book Beat in Oak Park, thebookbeat.com; Shining books in Traverse City, books-brillant.net; Nicola’s books in Ann Arbor, nicolasbooks.com; Saturn Booksellers in Gaylord, saturnbooksellers.com; and Schuler Books & Music in Grand Rapids and Okemos, schulerbooks.com. These stores support Michigan books, authors and publishers.

