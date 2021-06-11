Sunflower and Sherni actor Mukul Chadda: I want people to notice my performance

Actor Mukul Chadda has busy Fridays ahead of him. The actor will be seen in Tournesol, which releases today on ZEE5, and Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni, which releases June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor, who has been in movies and web series, is excited about both projects. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Mukul talks about his roles in both projects, how he strongly critiques his work and experiences a new genre in Sunflower star Sunil Grover.

Tell us about your role in Sherni.

The subject of Sherni has not been explored much in India. It focuses on wildlife conservation and human-animal conflict. I play a character named Pawan, a straightforward, standard business type man. Director Amit Masurkar wanted to explore a few more layers around Vidya’s character and her relationships, and which I found interesting.

What was it like to shoot in the wild, and that too during the Covid era?

Much of the film was shot between Wave 1 and Wave 2. It was difficult to manage for production in those places, but because we were outside, the whole unit was effectively in a sort of bio-bubble. As a result, we were safe and did not face any cases of Covid-19.

Tell us about Tournesol, the premise is quite interesting.

It’s a mad rush. We call it a detective comedy. It’s a murder investigation, but a fun ride.

Tournesol and Sherni both have a superb all-star cast, how would you rate your contribution to the projects?

A very exciting part of these two projects is that they have put together a wonderful cast of actors. It’s a joy to work with great actors, I would like to do more with them.

How was the work with Vidya Balan?

Vidya Balan is simply wonderful. Besides the fact that she is a fantastic actress, it is also a pleasure to work with her. She is very professional and has a very relaxed manner. I certainly felt very comfortable around her.

You do both web shows and movies, how do you think the two are different?

I don’t think the process is much different for actors. However, in a web series, many characters have longer storytelling hours, so you might not be the show’s leader and still have a very interesting role.

A particular kind or kind of role that you really want to play but haven’t had the chance?

My character in Tournesol is quite different from what I’m used to playing, so it was exciting. There is no greater joy than trying to get roles that broaden the range of what you’ve done in the past as an actor. There is always a danger of being labeled and we all want to avoid that. I will love to explore the suspense, thriller and horror genres, and play a darker character.

Considering that you and your wife Rasika Dugal are both actors, how honest are you with each other in evaluating each other’s work?

I care very deeply about what some people have to say about my performance, and Rasika is definitely one of them. Sometimes we need feedback and of course there is room for improvement in everything. Without good critical feedback, we will not improve. We discuss our projects and watch each other’s shows. We are creative people and respect everyone’s space. In a relationship, the other person becomes part of the discussion and decision-making.

How has this pandemic brought about a change in the style of work for you?

As an actor, in these weird times we got used to self-testing for auditions. It takes a little longer but I like it more. You have to shoot for an audition, you have to become a director, a casting. You have to watch each take and review your own performance. So you sort of lead yourself and that’s how you grow. This is how I would say things have changed for me.

What are your upcoming projects ?

Rasika and I shot two years ago for a unique independent film called Fairy Folk. Due to the pandemic, the film is still in its final edits. Other projects are still under discussion. Office season three also appears to be in the works, but there are no details yet. I would love to go back.