It had to be theater for me: the Carbondale actor uses the stage to process, share experiences of loss

Cassidy Willey, Director of the Voices Program and Senior Teaching Artist, and her three-year-old son Elliot hang out at Sopris Park in Carbondale.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Cassidy Willey exhaled deeply before taking center stage and bringing audiences back with her in one of the most difficult years of her life.

I lost my mom in 2018, and after going through this year, there were so many times I felt like I had to tell this story. Part of it is so amazing, beautiful and devastating, and surprisingly funny in the midst of it all, Willey said.

Willey is used to juggling the roles of actress, director, educator, writer and mother, but in her play As Close As I Can she created a one-woman show based on experiences. true ones highlighting different moments of vulnerability, sorrow and joy. The only other voice Willeys heard in the 45-minute production is that of Missy Moore, who narrates the second half of several conversations while being hidden behind the scenes.

Developing new games is a big passion for me, because I think it’s the future of our profession. The trust that (she) places in us and the way we develop and create new parts is simply astounding. It’s not just (his) story, but taking (his) story and dramatizing it to a place where it resonates is just an amazing journey, Moore said.

Cassidy’s father, Bob Willey, died in 2014 of a stroke combined with his ongoing battle with lung cancer. Willey has a moment in the room where she is 9 and stars alongside her father in a production of Annie before she moves on to the next scene recounting the suddenness of her death.

Michele Willey, Cassidy’s mother, worked in his cabin or managed the stage for her husband and daughter, mingling her passion for the theater with her love for her family. Michele died of ovarian cancer in January 2018, which is the year that inspired Willey to share her experience in the first place.

It didn’t just fell like a play. And now, coming back, I feel a lot closer to what I wanted to write, it had to be theater for me, and I wanted the audience to be in on it, Willey said.

With Moore, Renee Prince is in charge of production, Brendan T. Cochran is stage manager and Kristin Carlson is screenplay consultant. All of them help Willey polish her story as a play and really immerse her audience in those moments that contained as much laughter as pain.

To me, creating the theater is a lot like a midwife, and this particular project feels like a lot of it is just there to help guide. It’s fragile and delicate and brave and strong, it’s all of those things, Prince said. Because it’s a group of women here, and it’s a play about being a mother, motherhood, and being mother and mother. It’s all in the room with us. And we don’t get to be in these spaces all the time.

Originally slated to premiere at the Denver Fringe Festival in 2020, Willey had to put her production back on the shelves for an unexpected long year. But for this year’s Fringe Festival, Shell will present the world premiere of a piece about her, in person every night of the festival from June 24-27.

There is an emotional journey here in this rehearsal room every night. I would say we cry most of the time which is difficult, but it also helped me deal with my own grief by telling this story and reliving it. Not to suffer, but to find love, to find acceptance in it is really important, said Willey.

Carlson, Price and Moore all expressed how honored they were to be told Willeys’ story and to help him tell it. While coaching someone online in a scene that actually happened to them isn’t easy, Carlson said there is confidence in the process that if they give a rating that Willey isn’t right about. Okay, she’s the ultimate expert on how those experiments went.

Cassidy is a tough cookie. He’s excruciatingly vulnerable to writing, period. Not to mention writing your own story like a play and doing it with such integrity, such ferocity and generosity to include ourselves, Carlson said. And to take to heart and believe that it’s about making who she is shine. This is to make sure that she feels good about this sharing. That she arrives at the place and that is what she is really considering. And with theater, we can’t do it alone, neither of us.

Because Willey grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and the theater community knew and embraced her and her parents, she said she hoped to bring the show back to the Western Slope after performing it at the Denver Fringe. Festival. While not sure when it will be or what it will look like, Willey said her most important audience is the people here who have watched her grow up and survive the loss of her parents while continuing their legacy through his own talent and affinity. for the stage.

It’s the only way to get through mourning, you can’t just skip it, you can’t put it away, you have to get through it, and every day the themes, the moments here, are present with me. It’s something that’s at the heart of my center right now and will be for the rest of my life, ”Willey said.

