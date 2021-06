Megan Thee Stallion and Roc Nation team up to offer LIU scholarship

Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion and music mogul Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company have teamed up to gift a student with a four-year scholarship to the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment from Long Island University. “I help my hotties chase their dreams! “, Houston-born hitmaker, 26-year-old born Megan Pete, wrote on her social media Wednesday, referring to her fans’ nickname.” Education has always been important to me, so I’m going to fund a full round scholarship “to the newly established school, which is holding its first classes this fall at LIU’s Brooklyn campus.” Every four years PAID! “she added. Interested persons can apply on http://apply.liu.edu/rn. The Roc Nation School offers undergraduate degrees in vocal performance; applied music; music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; and sports management. “Getting an education is extremely important to me,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a statement. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then that’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game changer in whatever fields they choose. “ LIU also said that an independent set of Roc Nation Hope scholarships will go to “25% of enrolled students,” who will graduate “debt-free and receive one-on-one support and mentorship.” The recipients “will be selected from a pool of academically competitive New York-based freshmen with the highest needs.” A representative from LIU confirmed to Newsday that applicants are accepted from all over New York state, including Long Island. The Megan Thee Stallion scholarship application form includes an option not only for freshmen but also for transfer students. Sign up for Newsday’s Entertainment newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, TV and more. By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. Hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion, whose single “Savage” and her collaboration with Cardi B, “WAP” each reached no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year, is currently studying e-health administration at Texas Southern University, in part to honor her late mother and a deceased and living grandmother, she said . She plans to use her college degree to open and manage assisted living facilities in Houston.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos