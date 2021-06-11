Bollywood celebrities lose Twitter followers





Celebrities Who Lost Thousands of Twitter Followers | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights In 2018, Amitabh Bachchan lost nearly 4,24,000 followers in Twitter “clean-up” campaign Kangana Ranaut also noticed losing thousands of followers Anupam Kher asked Twitter what happened after seeing 80,000 fewer followers on his account Even though our beloved Bollywood stars mesmerize audiences with their flawless on-screen performances, they make their fans happier when they share something about their personal lives on social media. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook allow stars to interact, share and even recognize their fans on a daily basis. Their social media follow-up certainly indicates their popularity and fame and even their influential status in the entertainment industry. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut have many followers on Twitter. However, there have been times when some stars have suspiciously lost thousands / lakhs of their Twitter followers. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher lost 80,000 subscribers on the platform. He shared a post asking Twitter why this is happening and if it is a technical issue. “Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 fewer subscribers in the last 36 hours! Is there a problem in your app or something else is happening !! It is a finding. Not a complaint… .. yet. 🙂 ”Kher tweeted. Here are some other city B celebrities who have suddenly lost thousands and lakhs of followers on Twitter, in a very short period of time. Amitabh Bachchan In 2018, Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account fell by over 4,24,000. The result was during a “disinfection” exercise by the microblogging platform. Big B called Twitter in his post and wrote: “T 2599 – TWITTER .. !!! ?? you reduced my subscriber count .. !! ?? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! this is a joke .. it’s time to get off you .. thanks for the ride …. there are a lot of ‘other’ fish in the sea – and much more exciting !! “ Shah Rukh Khan In the same Twitter cleanup exercise, SRK lost nearly 3,621,141 subscribers. However, unlike Big B or Anupam Kher, SRK hasn’t shared anything about it. The actor currently has 41.7 million followers, while he follows 77 accounts. Salman khan The clean-up campaign also took away Salman’s Twitter followers. The actor lost 3,40,884 subscribers. Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra were other celebrities who had also lost thousands of followers. Kangana Ranaut After a Twitter user noticed that Kangana’s subscribers had dropped by 988,000 fewer, the actress shared a tweet saying, “Hmm, I see nationalists have to fight everywhere, racketeering is happening. so loud I noticed because last night we were very close to a million, Anyway my sincere apologies to anyone who automatically unsubscribes its so unfair but didn’t- we don’t used to it now. “ Kangana has now been banned by Twitter India.







