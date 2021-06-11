Odian, non-resident of UAE, pays tribute to veteran actor Atal Bihari Panda





Dubai / Bhubaneswar: Members of the Western Odyscha community from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai yesterday at the iconic condolence conference held under covid-19 protocol, prominent actor, playwright and lyricist Odia Atal Bihari. Great respect for pandas. Atal Babu had a close connection with the United Arab Emirates. His only virgin trip abroad was when he came to attend the Nuakhai Bhetghat celebrations in Dubai in September 2017. He was 88 years old at the time and mesmerized audiences with his energy, enthusiasm and enthusiasm. for life. Initially, a lamp was lit in front of his photo and a flower tribute was paid, led by senior community member Rajesh Tripassy. A video clip of his visit was released. People were particularly impressed with his “age is but a number” speech at Nuakai Betogart. He also captivated audiences when he danced to a song from one of his films and surprisingly assisted the children on stage. His dancing with the children was one of the lasting memories of the event. All the participants lovingly remembered their own interaction with Atalbab during their trip to Dubai. Priyadarshee Panigrahi, senior community member and managing director of a large consumer goods company, urged the Indian government to award the prestigious Indian Civil Award, Panmashri on Panda. It would be a worthy tribute to the panda and its heritage, he said. The meeting overwhelmingly passed a resolution on this demand and decided to launch an international campaign to petition the government on this issue. Britain’s R Dash, an active community member and automotive industry expert, supported the call for greater appreciation of Atal Babu’s work. He lovingly recalled in his address to Atal Bab in Dubai that “age is just a number”. He said Atalbab is a very humble and unpretentious personality. Sudanche, a sales and marketing expert from Sonepur, the neighborhood where Atalbab lived, said he particularly remembered Atalbab’s smiling attitude, which encouraged him to lead a positive and enjoyable life. Computer professional and poet writer Prashant Meher spoke of his love for Atal Babu with the Western community of Odisha in the United Arab Emirates while making this feature film. Atal Babu had a very strong fan base in the United Arab Emirates. This condolence meeting is one of the small ways to show the community’s respect for Atal Babu and his legacy. Other prominent participants, Rajesh Tripathy, general manager of the world’s first business school, and Alokmay Behera, environmental management expert, are expected to take action to protect, promote and maintain the Atalbab series of jobs. We agreed that was the case. All members felt that these exotic memorials were important in promoting, preserving and appreciating our cultural heritage, honoring celebrities and disseminating their work.

Source link Odian, non-resident of UAE, pays tribute to veteran actor Atal Bihari Panda







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos