Clarice Recap, Season 1 Episode 11: Achilles Heel

Clarice Achilles’ heel Season 1

Episode 11 Editors Note



3 stars



*** Photo: Brooke Palmer / CBS

Four dead women. A dead hitman. A journalist who narrowly escaped her life. A disgraced ex-doctor who commits suicide rather than being brought in. A pharmaceutical trial with disastrous results. The pending sale of the company behind it. A sinister lawyer trying to keep it all a secret. And a big conspiracy wall in the FBI basement. What, if any, links the affair that animated Clarice since its creation?

Clarices’ big brainwave in this episode is to treat the vast plot to silence whistleblowers the same way they would treat a traditional serial killer case: profile the culprit. Using this column, all the typical cases so far of brutalized women thrown where they were sure to be found, the daring (to the point of recklessness) to murder an FBI-held hitman, you name it, are not random parts of a large criminal enterprise, but the signature flourishes with one guiding mind.

And it turns out that mind isn’t that of crooked lawyer Joe Hudlin (a suitably sarcastic Raoul Bhaneja). Obviously he’s involved in much of the conspiracy that he knocked out Clarice with a phone, after all, but despite his attempts to silence her, Esquivel and Tripathi when they arrive at Alastor Pharmaceuticals to ask questions, it is not the man in charge.

That would be Nils Hagen, the newly created series, which Clarice first heard about through her only child (and her own potential love interest, it seems), Tyson Conway. And Nils Hagen is where this episode loses me.

It’s not the fault of actor Peter McRobbie, an authoritative onscreen presence I’ve enjoyed everywhere from Boardwalk Empire at daredevil. Rather, it is the writing that paralyzes Hagen a lot of pretentious jaws on Greek myths, fathers and sons, modern art, and being a leader of men, for he actually has the stones. to describe himself.

I understand what the show is doing because it’s pretty much impossible do not at: Clarice gives its main character an imposing and erudite older man to show wit with. Does this dynamic sound familiar to you? Here’s a hint: you can enjoy it with broad beans and a good chianti. Thththththththhh.

But it just doesn’t work in the relatively everyday environment of Clarice, as opposed to the increased horror dynamic of Thesilenceofthelambs. After spending his days with long-sleeved workers like Murray Clarke and bullshit career guys like Paul Krendler, the Clarice TV show just doesn’t fit a guy who named his company after one of the Zeuss nicknames because he identifies with Cronus, the literal godfather who ate his children to keep them from supplanting him. For such a down-to-earth show to suddenly find itself in a kind of rhetorical Olympus, it upsets the rhythm.

That said, his barely considered casual sexism is more about the money. Ditto his attempt to blackmail Attorney General Ruth Martin into dropping the case by threatening to expose daughter Catherines with Buffalo Bills mother last week; I continue to insist that calling senior Justice Department officials on their personal or work phones to blackmail them without disguising your identity is a horrible idea, but at least it’s the same for the course. of this show.

It’s a good thing that we have some good old-fashioned crime fighting tricks to balance things out. In the most engaging and entertaining subplot of episodes, Julia, the trans whistleblower the ViCAP team relied on to get a glimpse of Alastor Pharmaceuticals, takes it upon herself to sneak into a bathroom. banned archives and faxing incriminating documents to the FBI. page by page. Who is this girl, Nancy Drew? Tripathi asks in the funniest moment of the episodes. But in the end, as Clarke notes, Tripathi is not far off the mark: just before being interrupted and swept away by Alastors’ security details, Julia cleverly slips the remaining files into a paper envelope, the addresses her grandmother and lets her down. in the nearest outbox, ensuring that revealing documents will survive any attempt to hide or destroy them. Nancy Drew indeed.

And at first glance, Clarice is going to have to do Nancy Drewing in the recesses of her mind. In the throes of dreams about her father, she begins to remember disturbing details about her supposedly best night of my life, when her old man took her for a night drive after her mother kicked him out. of the House. On the one hand, he appears to be, well, not a cop, or at least not acting like one on the night in question; his illegal baseball cap and utility belt instead of a gun holster indicate he was moonlighting or had another job. On the other hand, he sent Clarice to deliver an envelope apparently full of cash to a bunch of guys under a lamppost, one of whom seems to have at least threatened her. It is far from the idealized father figure that we have known second-hand in Silence and in the previous episodes.

Meanwhile, Ardelia, Clarices’ best friend and roommate, goes through her own hardships. After filing her racial discrimination complaint with the highest ranks, she suddenly discovers that her creamy boss is taking a ploy by her side, she realizes, to make it seem like everything she and the rest of the Black Coalition complaining is in their heads. . His ally, Agent Garrett, was promoted to chief of security at a Bureau construction site; he is damned if he takes it, damned if he does not. The decision, they both realize, is to press them, force them to give up and quit rather than dismiss them outright and thus expose themselves to the discrimination complaint. It’s one hell of a storyline to keep the show on the back burner, and I wonder if and how that will tie into the main action.

With two episodes to go, and luckily no more breaks of several weeks between them, Clarice is closer than ever to its endings of fundamental mysteries. I don’t know how to get something as transcendent as Thesilenceofthelambs riveting act of closing. But what was mostly going on with Rebecca Breeds’ fantastic performances at the center of it all is reason enough to keep watching until the case is over.