‘Manifest’ cast at That Major Death & Cal Shocker in Season 3 finale (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Manifest Season 3 finale “Mayday Part 2.”]

Manifesto delivers shock after shock for the Stone family in the dying moments of the two-part Season 3 finale. First up, 828er Angelina (holly taylor) stabs Grace (Athena Karkanis) and kidnaps little Eden. Then Cal (Jack Messina) returns after disappearing, only now he’s the same age he would have been (and played by Ty Doran) if he hadn’t been one of those on this flight who had been gone for five and a half years.

After that TV Insider had to get some answers and turned to the creator Jeff rake, Josh dallas (who plays Ben Stone) and Karkanis. Watch the video above as they discuss that death, what’s next, and why Cal has aged, then read on for more scoop if the series is renewed for a fourth season.

If you were shocked at what happened to Grace, you weren’t the only one. The rest of the cast was too, and that’s thanks to Karkanis. “When Athena and I talked about it, we were like, ‘Should we tell the other actors?'” Rake recalls. He left it to Karkanis, who said, “No, absolutely. We have to keep it to ourselves and let them be shocked when they turn the page. “

Ben has yet to find out about Grace’s death; at the end of the final, he only suspects that something has happened due to a call. It is “the most fundamental, the most overwhelming and the most devastating thing that can happen to [Ben], says the creator. “A season 4 of Manifesto because Ben is absolutely focused on the processing, the digestion, the emotional acceptance of such an indescribable loss, and then he tries to find a way to get revenge, to kind of justify the act by making sense of it.

“Why did this happen? Why would the Calls allow something so terrible and devastating to happen? And of course, it’s related to so many other complicated things. The baby was taken. Cal came back. growing up. So you can imagine Ben in season 4 seeking revenge on his wife, searching for meaning in the inexplicable, and that becomes the absolute driving force behind his character not just in season 4 but in the back half of it. series.

Speaking of the inexplicable, there is the question of where Cal was after his disappearance towards the end of Season 3 before returning, having grown old. “It’s up to Ben and the others to find out where he has been, why he was there, what happened there,” Rake says. The sacrifice he made by giving up those years was one “he made for everyone”, not just for his family and other passengers.

But one person who didn’t really need an explanation was his mother. If you thought Grace didn’t sound as shocked as she should have been at the new Cal, it was by design. “A mother knows her child,” says Karkanis. “Besides, it would have been wrong to play this moment out saying, ‘Oh my God, Cal, look at you, you’re so big now!’ “

“I don’t know if I’ve ever worked with a more intuitive actor. Athena just knows where the heart and soul of a scene is, ”adds Rake, highlighting her performance in that scene, the last they shot for the season, and remembering watching the director and say, “What good Athena gives us now is exactly what this moment wants to be.”

This was also true of the family reunion in the pilot when Ben and Cal returned after 828 had been missing for five and a half years. “This moment was so important because it made the audience realize that we can love these characters through her because of her love that runs towards us and her emotions that come towards these characters,” Dallas said. “It made the audience lock in and realize the importance of their existence and how important these characters were to her character.”

Rake agrees, adding, “Athena basically broke her arm and still managed to give this incredibly powerful performance. She, at that point, and in so many moments, perfectly captured the power and the pain of every mother, every wife, every woman, and her ability to channel that emotional state over and over again, which is why audiences are so deeply in love with Grace as a character and with Athena as an actress. And that’s why I’m sure people are tearing their hair out all over the world right now after seeing what happened to Grace in that Season 3 finale. And for that, I’m sorry, the friends.

What the creator wants to make sure fans know is that they “didn’t make that decision. [to kill off Grace] lightly, ”he says. “There is nothing creepy about it. There is nothing manipulative about it. There is nothing bad about it. It was part of our history, and its importance in Manifesto stay as strong as ever. Her character lives through Cal, through Olive, through baby Eden, and of course through Ben as he tries to go on without her. And yes, the door is open to possibly see her again.

“There could be a frightening haunting!” suggests Karkanis.