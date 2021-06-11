Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions and Highlights from June 10 | Launderer report





0 out of 6 Credit: Impact Wrestling Just two nights before Against All Odds on Impact Plus, Impact Wrestling hit the airwaves of AXS TV on Thursday night with a historic high between Company Executive Vice Presidents Scott D’Amore and Don Callis and AEW owner Tony Khan, all centered on the weekend’s world title game between Kenny Omega and Moose. This segment kicked off a show that also focused on The Knockouts Division, The X Division, and the feud between Rich Swann and W. Morrissey. What happened on the two hour show? Find out with this recap of the show.

1 of 6 Credit: Impact Wrestling This week’s show kicked off with Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore introducing All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan for a special summit. Don Callis cut off the jokes and spoke about AEW and Impact World Champion Kenny Omega, as he tends to do. Callis has denounced the idea of ​​adding Sami Callihan to the main event Against All Odds, citing his story as one of the vilest and most hated wrestlers in the business. Khan offered Daily’s Place for Saturday’s game between Moose and Omega for the Impact world title and vowed that Callihan would not be involved. D’Amore dropped the other shoe on Callis, however, revealing that the winner of this weekend’s fight will defend the championship against Callihan on July 7 in Slammiversary. To note B Analysis It looked a lot like something that could have been accomplished in a behind-the-scenes segment. As it stands, this was still a newsworthy segment that brought Khan to Impact TV, announced the special setting for Saturday’s high-profile title fight, and hosted the main event. Slammiversary in one fell swoop. Impact does and did a great job of maximizing her TV time and it was no different. More importantly, he didn’t get past his reception and on TV with a ton of games and chunky segments before Against All Odds, that’s the key. Mostly without any in-ring talent involved.

2 of 6 Credit: Impact Wrestling Behind the scenes, Scott D’Amore has informed Don Callis and The Good Brothers that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will face Sami Callihan and a partner of his choice at Against All Odds. Moments later, Tommy Dreamer offered to team up with The Draw, citing Callis’ mutual hatred. Back in the impact zone, Rosemary went to the ring for a match with Havok. A victory for the latter would add it to Saturday’s Knockouts Championship game against “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo. The Demon Assassin started off furiously, swinging Havok with a spear and dominating the action before the break. Her opponent turned the tide in her favor during the break, however, forcing Rosemary to fight a full Nelson to preserve her title opportunity. She did and, after delivering the fourth pitch of the match, sidelined Havok for the win. After the match, Purrazzo, Kimber Lee and Susan hit the ring and beat the contestants. Result Rosemary defeated Havok To note C + Analysis Just when it looked like the Impact could go down the predictable path and Havok knocked out Rosemary to make their way into Saturday’s title game, it turned the audience off track by reserving the No.1 contender to go. strong and build momentum before his match with Purrazzo. It was an excellent reservation from the creative forces of the Impact in that it takes a woman who was not as interesting as she should have been and presents her as a greater threat to The. Virtuosa that it might not have been otherwise. Even though there is still very little chance that she will beat Purrazzo.

3 of 6 Credit: Impact Wrestling Following Susan’s insistence that the match between Tasha Steelz and Kimber Lee begin immediately, Lee worked on half of the Knockouts Fire N Flava tag team champions, controlling the majority of the action with an aggressive attack focused on his opponent. Lee made the mistake of taking flight, crashing into Steelz’s lap. Moments later, the tag champion delivered a Falcon Arrow and claimed victory over Lee. After the match, the action between Purrazzo and Co. and Fire N Flava ended abruptly with Rosemary and Havok clearing the ring and knocking Kiera Hogan down with a double chokeslam before standing up straight. Result Steelz defeated Lee To note VS Analysis Both Lee and Steelz are talented wrestlers who can go for it, but this match was affected by the commercial break which ate up a lot of it. He failed to gain momentum and ended as quickly as he started. It doesn’t help matters that there are so many moving parts around the game and two simultaneous feuds fighting for public attention. Was it nice to see things go as smoothly as they did from match to match? Sure, but it also ensured that neither of the two female rivalries entering Against All Odds really enjoyed uninterrupted focus.

4 of 6 Credit: Impact Wrestling Ahead of Saturday’s five-a-side game to determine the No.1 contender for the X-Division Championship, the former title holders clashed in tag team action as Chris Bey and Rohit Raju took on Trey Miguel and Petey Williams. The heels isolated Williams, cutting him off from his partner and taking control of the fight. Maple Leaf Muscle created a split and scored Miguel in the game. Trey sparked babyface’s comeback and ultimately appealed to Raju with his Hourglass submission. After the match, Ace Austin and Madman Fulton attacked all four contestants, but Williams delivered a monster-sized Canadian super destroyer to Fulton from the third string. Result Miguel and Williams defeated Bey and Roju To note B- Analysis The X-Division is always good for a high energy match that lifts any spectacle. It was no different. Miguel continued to look like a star from the future, almost to the point that he passed the division. He looks like a wrestler who could very easily win the world title tomorrow and not look out of place. He’s so good, on this scorching streak, and is talented enough to carry Impact both now and into the future. While that doesn’t appear to be in the cards at the moment, a victory on Saturday would put him on a collision course with Josh Alexander for a jaw-dropping X-Division title game. If it wasn’t him, it wouldn’t be impossible for Raju, who seems to go unnoticed at this point, to avenge his loss tonight and win the title opportunity.

5 out of 6 Credit: Impact Wrestling Joe Doering of Violent By Design faced Kojima on Saturday at Against All Odds, but he faced Impact Wrestling heart and soul, Eddie Edwards, in a match that turned out to be anything but a warm-up Thursday night. The massive Doering dominated the action, but the resilient Edwards fought back and appeared to roll late in the fight. Interference from VBD’s Deaner resulted in the disqualification, depriving the former world champion of a big win. Kojima hit the ring as the heels beat Edwards, chasing them and standing with Eddie to close the segment. Result Edwards defeated Doering by disqualification To note VS Analysis It was about highlighting Doering, which he did through his early dominance over Edwards, and promoting his game against Kojima. He succeeded on both fronts and the result was a mostly successful segment, although it felt more by the numbers than by some of the other creatives in the broadcast. There is so much talent in Impact that not everyone can be featured all the time, but it seems odd that Against All Odds is Saturday and Edwards isn’t booked for the show. He’s been the star of the franchise but doesn’t have an actual feud or match to speak of at a monthly live event. Expect that to change as Slammiversary approaches, but it’s still interesting, to say the least.

6 of 6 Credit: Impact Wrestling Just 48 hours from his clash with Rich Swann, W. Morrissey sought to send an emphatic message by facing the World Champions’ former best friend Willie Mack in a no-disqualification match. For Mack, the match was an opportunity to defend himself and avenge the beating he suffered at the hands of the monstrous heel. Mack resisted Morrissey’s early onslaught to take advantage of it momentarily. He teased him by wiping him out with a steel chair, but crashed into the ring post with the gun. Morrissey responded, shot him down and wrapped a chain around his face. Mack eventually fired back, leaning on Morrissey with a barrage of chair kicks. He tried the Six-Star Frog Splash but the heavyweight crashed into the chair. Morrissey flipped the chair over the face of his opponents and scored the victory. Morrissey sought to punish Mack after the bell, but Swann made the save, chasing the big man but not before he got a few good chair shots first. Result Morrissey defeats Mack To note B + Analysis The match itself was perhaps more of a traditional brawl with mixed weapon use to really justify the gimmick, but it was the intense separation that followed that made this segment such a success. Morrissey looked like a total badass, able to overcome anything thrown at him, while Swann never backed down from an opportunity to kick his rivals’ asses, regardless of size differential or how badly it had ended for him at this point. Given the attention intended to be given to Moose and Omega, the argument can be made. The Impact did as great a job putting pressure on Morrissey and Swann as they did in the main event of the event. It’s a strong statement and these two contenders will likely live up to it.







