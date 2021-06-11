Legacies EP Breaks Down “This Feels a Little Cult-y,” Preview Next Week’s Episode

Heritage returned tonight after a hiatus of a few weeks and with just three episodes of the third season of the CW series, the show has a long way to go. A lot of things happened in season 3. At first, the children of the Salvatore school said goodbye to Rafael and then to Landon. Josie tries to live without magic and briefly attends Mystic Falls High, the school almost closes due to a lack of students, Landon returns, but then he breaks up with hope and as wild as it all sounds, it does. is really not the case. even scratch the surface. With such a big season so far, these final three episodes should explore some of the emotional challenges of these events and, as we’ve seen throughout the season, each of the characters in Heritage has grown and changed a lot this season. This week’s episode, “This Feels a Little Cult-y” especially sees major moments for some key characters. ComicBook.com recently caught up with Series Executive Producer Brett Matthews to discuss this week’s episode, this very interesting tease for next week’s episode, and what’s next for some of our favorite characters. Warning: spoilers for this week’s episode “This Feels a Little Cult-y” below.

ComicBook.com: One of the really great things about Legacies overall is all of the pop culture and entertainment references that are built into each episode. This week's episode gave me Midsummer vibrations at the witch wellness retreat. Was it intentional and if so how did it happen? Brett Matthews: Well I mean it's definitely a movie we've seen and love deeply. I think this movie is sort of a masterpiece in its own way, which doesn't mean I find it enjoyable to watch. But you know what's interesting is that the director [Ari Aster] gave an interview and said it was truly an end of the relationship. It's about a breakup and when you watch the movie through that lens? Fascinating. And so you know Picnic at Hanging Rock is another movie that has the same vibe and so yeah, I mean it's definitely an aesthetic that has been, you know, cult and that kind of vibe is, it's well established in some kind of movie. horror but it's not your standard slasher it's a different vibe and so Heritage is definitely a show that really enjoys experimentation and enjoys delving into all of these different genres and so it's a very specific kind of genre that really fits the story we want to tell and so it's something that we embrace. It's a little more surreal than our average episode, and all of that funny stuff, but that was really us, and part of being really us is also, you know, trying these different experiences in terms of what. what the series looks like from week to week. One of the things we love about the show is that you don't know exactly what you're going to get. So I hope that's another one, again just like the character journey and this week in particular Hope, Josie, Lizzie is a great building block and it's a really great trip for them and that. is really fun to see them together, working together and at odds and all that like they always do. So yeah, that's sort of the genesis of it.

Speaking of travel, this entire season we've seen the whole Super Squad and all the characters on the show grow up a lot. It really comes across in this week's episode and one of the things that jumps out at me the most is Lizzie. She's been on the right track to dealing with her sanity and personality quirks since the day we met her, but we finally see her fear, accept and also use the thing that she has always considered her weakness to be her. strength. How would you say this is going to impact Lizzie for the remaining episodes of the season? Well, I think you put it right, but what's so admirable about Lizzie is that she's someone who really tries to be a better person. And that is beyond any specific problem. He is just someone who is dedicated to self improvement. The downside to that can sometimes be like a kind of unsuccessful acceptance of your own quirks and flaws or your personality, and so it's fun because we love Lizzie, just the way she is. And I think we all want to see Lizzie love herself. And so, you know, it's a deep journey. I don't think this will ever be the easiest path for her. You know it's a lot, you know, she's got a lot of her mother in her too in a way, she's got a lot of Caroline Forbes, in the sense of, you know, just someone who struggles and who is self-critical, you know, sees herself as broken in a way, but she obviously grows beyond that and becomes someone more accepting of herself and her quirks and we love that about her. And so, this trip is not always 100% correct. And there are setbacks but it's definitely a journey, we want to continue with her and so you watch Lizzie from season one to season three, still the same person, but there's no doubt she's made a pretty good trip and some of that three season trip is really starting to crystallize for her here. I think I think you are right.

I think another big change in this episode is Hope. Hope is there. She's always had to face hard truths, but this season and especially this episode, we really see her having to sit down with those hard truths, take them into her and come to terms with them again. There's that big chunk of acceptance with this episode. How does this episode prepare Hope for the other episodes of the season? Well I think you can clearly see what she is thinking. And so, you know, Landon is one of, if not the most important people in his life. And love like that is sometimes the devilish thing. Hope certainly explored it from that perspective and Hope is someone who is generally capable of accomplishing the impossible. And so it's just wrestling with, you know, when do you keep fighting, when do you give up. And I think the takeaway from this episode is that you know her friends are there for her and it's not something that she has to do on her own. But it's a sobering moment, she definitely has a sobering moment where some of those outside perspectives make her see her journey in a different way. The question is, you know, do you accept fate or fight fate, and they've definitely been a couple who have chosen to fight fate time and time again. And so that's the nature of Hope, it's for DNA and so it's obviously a very difficult thing for her. That's who she's originally, and that's who her family was. This is where it usually comes from. But this one is really tricky for her. How she resolves this will obviously be the point of the story moving forward.

You mention the word sober and it made me think of the drunkenness going on with the sect and I have to ask: pandas. Why pandas? Who doesn't like pandas? You know girls end up on some kind of acidic trip. It's just the idea we got. It was something that the actors really embraced for fun and it's ultimately the joy of Heritage, at some level you can do it. And so I don't know. We really like it. Hope people like it. It's certainly strange, but we do a lot of strange things. It'll have callbacks in future episodes, but it's kind of fun for the girls as the threesome that exists at the center of the series.

I was going to ask because those pandas puns were great and they have to come back. And I think it was actually kind of a treat because this episode has some pretty heavy moments. Yeah, it's part of Heritage, I think. It is, of course, that there are very big stakes and that there is mythology, but it is a series of relentless optimism. And we love it about it. And so, you know, sometimes people might not like the show because it's something that isn't like the other two shows, but that's what we liked the most, you know, we can definitely do The vampire diary, The originals types of episodes and we do a couple of them every season, but Heritage in its very DNA was meant to be a different thing and that thing is optimistic at a time when the world has gotten very dark.

And there are a few other characters we're getting big moments for this week. MG was right about the Wendigo, but I also feel like it's time for him to come and it's huge for him, but I specifically want to talk about Jed. Finch's challenge to him seemed to touch something in him. How do you think Jed is going to be changed by Finch's presence in the pack? Well, I think the questions he raised will stay with him. And Jed has certainly been someone who is given a certain methodology for doing things like most wolves, their beasts of burden, do. And he's still kind of embraced that system, and learned to work with it and learned to climb to the top of this hierarchical structure, arguably outdated, and so you know Finch is just someone who comes in and defies those rules. , but she doesn't. challenge them from a place of wanting to supplant. And I think it's going to stay with Jed moving forward. It's just always been like this but does it have to be like this I'm thinking something. So, you know, that's the message of this story, you know, Jed has always been someone who was kind of forcibly led within the class, you know, because that's what was taught to him and, yet has this big heart. And so I think his journey will be one of learning that you can lead from a different place and people will follow you even more. And I think the Wolves almost seemed like a little more isolated school themselves and I think now you see the whole school coming together in the face of this threat. And these lines dissolve, and that's the beautiful thing, that's kind of the purpose of the school. It's beautiful.