In the Heights and the new golden age of musicals





Disney has produced several live-action remakes of their ’90s animated musicals, including The Lion King (2019) and Aladdin (2019), while also featuring animated, song-filled original releases like Moana (2016), Coco (2017). , Frozen (2012) and Frozen 2 (2019). Even television got into the action with the likes of Glee (2009-2015), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019) and, only this year, We Are Lady Parts while several live music specials including the productions of Grease (2016), The Little Mermaid (2019) and Jesus Christ Superstar (2018) were also a hit with viewers at home. Soon, the big screen will feature film adaptations of hits from the Everybody’s Talking Jamie and Dear Evan Hansen scene, as well as a remake of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Also coming up, Annette, a musical romance by French author Leos Carax starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, with original music by synth-pop duo Sparks, and Mirandas presents directorial debut Tick Tick … Boom. These films will arrive just in time for consideration for awards season where the genre has historically performed well. Overall, the musical hasn’t been so popular since its heyday in the mid-20th century. In a world where, pandemic or not, we can feel more and more disconnected from each other, Hudes believes their resurgence has come because they offer the public a real human touch. “A musical gives the audience permission to relax, imagine and not have to pay attention so rigidly, because music does something that words alone cannot do,” she said. told BBC Culture. “We’re humans, we need music. It’s one of our most basic instincts. Our hearts beat to the beat. I don’t know what can be more essentially human than rhythm and song. Musicals have power because they are not only their own subgenre they incorporate contemporary and different musical genres that only benefit the audience. ” The power of In the Heights In the Heights music is inspired by the diverse Latin community it represents, infusing hip-hop, salsa, merengue and soul music into the score and with lyrics about love, life, community. and the American dream. Chu took visual and choreographic cues from the Busby Berkeley and Esther Williams films while casting an array of chants and dances from established and emerging actors in the Latin American community, including Anthony Ramos, who appeared in the Hamilton’s original 2008 production. , Broadway veterans Daphne Rubin-Vega and Olga Merediz, who is reprising her role as community matriarch Abuela, and small screen stars Melissa Barrera and Stephanie Beatriz. Straight Outta Comptons Corey Hawkins plays the only non-Spanish speaking character, Benny, who helps manage the dispatch of taxis owned by Mr. Rosario (Jimmy Smits), the father of his sweetheart Nina (Leslie Grace), a student at the University of Stanford who wants to give up because of the financial pressure on her father and the racial micro-attacks she suffers on campus.

