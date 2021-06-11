Betty and Love, Victor are back

Katerina Tannenbaum, the moon bear in Betty; George Sear and Michael Cimino in Love, Victor Photo: Stéphanie Mei-Ling / HBO; Michael Desmond / Hulu

Here’s what’s happening in the TV world for Friday June 11th and Saturday June 12th. All hours are Eastern.

Best choices

Betty (HBO, Friday, 11 p.m., season premiere): In the first episode of season two, viewers are again thrown unceremoniously into the middle of the city. We get gorgeous pre-war Brooklyn brownstones as the backdrop for a scene where Indigo (Ajani Russell) is talking to his mother but she’s wearing a mask under her chin. Because this time around, it’s a very different New York. This time when Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) grab his board and the rest of the girls and trying to get some killer footage of their skills, she walks past the George Floyd and BLM posters stuck to the fences. And like Indigo, Camille and the rest of the crew all wear masks. Read the rest of Shanicka Andersons’ pre-air review of season two of this HBO comedy-drama here.

Love, Victor (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 am): In the second season of this young adult drama, Victor (Michael Cimino) begins his freshman year at Creekwood High while his family takes care of him coming out of the closet. As he and Benji (George Sear) develop their relationship this season, Victor will also experience fallout with his basketball teammates, now that he’s an openly gay star athlete in school. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series is set in the same world as the 2018s Love, Simon; the cast includes Ana Ortiz, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, James Martinez and Rachel Hilson. Well have more Love, Victors second season in the coming weeks.

Regular coverage

Star Wars: The Wrong Lot (Disney +, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Lisey’s story (Apple TV +, Friday, 12:01 am)

Movie night

Skater girl (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Manjari Makijany, this coming-of-age sports drama follows a young girl, Prerna (Rachel Sanchita Gupta), from the Indian village of Rajasthan who discovers her passion for skateboarding after being introduced to it by a British tourist- indian milf. The cast includes legendary Indian film industry actor Waheeda Rehman as well as Shradhha Gaikwad, Amrit Maghera, Shafin Patel and Jonathan Readwin.

Wild dragon (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Even the youngest viewers could probably recognize that they are watching Aladdintransported to 21st century China. (The filmmakers openly acknowledged that they were taken from the same popular tale as the Disney classic.) But while the rhythms of the story are familiar, the modern setting does a lot to inject new energy into this age-old tale. Wish dragon is not only Arabian nights with cell phones. It’s a thoughtful if slightly undercooked commentary on the culture of restlessness and social status in the modern age. Here is the full review of Caroline Siedes’ film, whose voice cast includes Jimmy Wong, John Cho, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee, Jimmy O. Yang, Aaron Yoo, Bobby Lee and Ronnie Chieng.

Wildcards

The house before dark (Apple TV +, Friday, 12:01 am, season premiere): Dana Fox and Dara Resniks’ mysterious drama, inspired by young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, returns for season two with the opening episode I Knew Youd Find Me. Brooklynn Prince plays Hilde Lisko, a young girl on the move from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town of Erie Harbor. While there, his relentless pursuit of the truth leads him to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including his own father, has been striving to bury. Look for more coverage of The house before dark in the next weeks.

Flack (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 am): The second six-episode season of this British comedy-drama will drop in its entirety. It stars Anna Paquin as Robyn, an American public relations manager living in London who is a messier version of Scandals Olivia Pope. She must clean up conflicts caused by her problematic clients as her personal life spirals out of control. The cast includes Sophie Okonedu, Lydia Wilson, Genevieve Angelson, with appearances ofDaniel Dae Kim, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Neill.

Lupine (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): The first season of this French drama drew 70 million households (according to Netflix’s own figures, that is). In the second season, which consists of five episodes, Omar Sys gentleman thief Assane Diop searches for his kidnapped son Raoul and works to get revenge on magnate Hubert Pellegrini (Herv Pierre).

it shakes (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This international animated series is based on the award-winning Filipino comic book series by Budjette Tan and artist Kajo Baldisimo. It focuses on Detective Alexandra Trese (voiced by Shay Mitchell in the English dub and Liza Soberano in the Tagalog dub) and her investigations into crimes involving the supernatural, while also facing the heavy legacy entrusted to her. The star voice lineup includes Manny Jacinto, Nicole Scherzinger, Steve Blum, Darren Criss and Lou Diamond Phillips.