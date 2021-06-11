Following the Kardashians held an unflattering mirror all the way to America – The Hollywood Reporter

Fourteen years ago, a wide-eyed, fresh-tanned young Kim Kardashian introduced her chaotic family to America. “We’re the modern day Brady Bunch with a kick,” she said at the premiere of E! keeping up with the Kardashians, the reality show devoted to chronicle the lives of the eight Kardashians-Jenner. Tonight, with the final episode of the 20th season, a surreal chapter in American television history came to an end.

Of course, the final of KUWTK doesn’t mean the Kardashians are going anywhere. (The family has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Disney to star and produce a reality series on Hulu and other Disney platforms.) But it presents a unique opportunity for reflection. After all, no one has managed to capture the nation’s attention like them.

“There’s a lot of luggage that comes with us, but it’s like Louis Vuitton’s luggage,” Kim joked in this first episode. “You still want it.” Well, she wasn’t wrong. The show catapulted the Kardashian-Jenners to unthinkable levels of fame and spawned several thankfully short-lived spinoffs, such as Kourtney and Kim take New York or Kourtney and Khloé take on the Hamptons, which followed the adventures of the siblings in different cities.

Nothing looks like the original, however, and watch KUWTK has been like witnessing the history of America – full of contradictions, vampiric relationship with blacks, obsession with remaking, capitalist dysfunction and almost comical lack of self-awareness.

The first episodes, lasting about 30 minutes, were shorter, lower quality productions that had a certain charm. The family were trying to “get over” the “scandal” over Kim’s sextape, a venture that ultimately turned into a painstaking attempt to climb the mountain of celebrity culture. Seeing the Kardashian-Jenners enter a world they didn’t necessarily want made it easier to come to terms with their often silly and histrionic behavior – and sometimes even feeling sorry for them.

Then the tides changed. The family found the glory formula and applied it aggressively. Several of the Kardashian-Jenner women have transformed before our eyes: thickening their lips, hips and buttocks, cradling braids, lengthening their nails, and publicly aligning themselves with influential black men. They lifted their black female aesthetic for free and went cool without recognizing the source of their inspiration – as many white Americans in and out of pop culture have done and continue to do. Naturally, they’ve been rewarded: they’ve graced magazine covers, started businesses, and attended high-profile events like the Met Gala. They were no longer the punchline; they were the plot.

After changing their look, they changed their stories – or maybe the two happened in tandem; it’s hard to say. Kim’s sextape fiasco has been read as a feminist (despite her protests). She has become a calm and compassionate mother, a social justice advocate and a wife to you-know-who. Kourtney broke with Scott and came to represent fierce independence and unwavering honesty. She seemed ill with her family, and her relationship with Kim deteriorated, culminating in a physical fight on the air in Season 18. Khloe gave up her ugly duckling character and her narrative wrapped up in two relationships. troubled, first with Lamar Odom, then with Tristan Thompson. Kendall seemed to distance herself from the clan, began modeling, and gave off a chill-out, laid-back vibe, while never letting us forget that she was the family member with a ‘real’ career. Kylie – well, Kylie had a baby, started a line of cosmetics to help others get “Kylie lips” and became “the youngest self-made billionaire ever”, at least according to Forbes.

Parents had their own evolutions, too: Kris embraced her role as a savvy businesswoman and fiercely protective guardian of the tribe, while Caitlyn appeared as a trans woman, grabbed her own reality show, and recently launched a gubernatorial campaign based on frankly. inconsistent policy.

The truth behind these accounts was slippery and decidedly not the point. The Kardashian-Jenners, after all, weren’t like other celebrities: they had made themselves, and they were ambitious.

Yet the facades became more difficult to defend as their fame grew, and their actions ended up causing them to lose public sympathy. They preached the brotherhood in the same breath as the bullying of Jordyn Woods after her alleged flirtation with Khloe’s occasional boyfriend, Thompson. They asked people to respect their challenges with body dysmorphia while promoting diet pills and fabricated body goals. They remained silent as Kanye West donned MAGA hats and launched a strange and misguided presidential bid for 2020. It seemed the Kardashian-Jenners were always victims of someone or something, rarely responsible for their own actions. .

The series finale, which aired in two parts, appeared to nod at the direction in which the family’s public image had slipped and peddled another kind of yearning – one rooted in saccharine gratitude and unconvincing. To celebrate the end of nearly two decades of recording their every move, the Kardashian-Jenner family (except Rob and Caitlyn) have retired to a luxurious home in Tahoe. They hung out and played not one, but two games that required them to take trips down memory lane and remember the embarrassing, exciting, and cute times of seasons past. In between these scenes there were interview clips where family members always expressed more gratitude for the show while bathing in a lush light that made them appear angelic.

I guess the idea was to spark nostalgic and loving feelings among viewers. Look at the road traveled by the family; are you not proud The answer is no, not really. The Kardashians-Jenners live in a bubble that is no longer fun to watch, even casually. As self-marketing experts, they’ve found another way to commodify the feelings of a particular moment. Their gratitude has a superficial sheen, the product of people forced to recognize their immense wealth and fame for the sake of the brand.

In the closing moments of the finale, Khloe asked the family to put memories in a time capsule that they’ll discover in a decade or two. The choices each family member made were revealing: Kourtney picked out a t-shirt from her child’s clothing store; Kim put on her first fragrance from her fragrance line; Kendall added a painting of their old house; Kylie, the first three lip kits she created; Kris, a “license” framed by his status as “Momager,” a nickname referring to his brain function behind their fame; and Khloe, a key to the Dash store and a hard drive from interviews she conducted while in Tahoe.

You might notice that most of these items relate to women’s ability to generate capital, implicitly acknowledging the interest of not just the show, but the empire. The act felt like a cheap reminder that, for this family, the end of KUWTK is probably the start of something else. Consider us warned.