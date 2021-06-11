Friday, June 11, 2021 horoscope

Moon alert

After 2:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions on purchases or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a day full of energy! Take note that the next seven weeks will foster hot and sexy romantic relationships and romances! Oh la la ! Parties, sporting events and fun activities with children will also be in the spotlight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are focused on money and property. No question. Another thing that is certain is that family and family life will turn insane over the next seven weeks due to increased activity and chaos on the home front. Be ready!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s a strong day because the sun is in your sign. However, the fiery Mars is now in your House of Communications, which will make you more assertive over the next seven weeks. You will say what you think and mean what you say!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

While you are happy to be working behind the scenes, Venus in your sign will encourage chatting with others. All in all, you will be working hard to make money and buy yourself some nice things over the next seven weeks.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your popularity continues, especially with young people from your past. In the meantime, good news! Fiery Mars enters your sign to stay for the next seven weeks, which will boost your energy and help you work hard. It signals a time of great activity in your life.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

You look great in the eyes of others, especially bosses, parents, and VIPs today. However, be aware that the planet Mars will be hiding in your chart for the next seven weeks, which could cause trouble with a hidden enemy. If you think there is something fishy going on, it is.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

It’s Friday and you want to do something different! You want adventure! As one of the more social signs of the zodiac, you’ll be happy to know that over the next seven weeks you’ll be able to work with others to formulate goals. You will be the pack leader!

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It is an intense and passionate day. (Fun date day.) Today Mars is at the top of your chart to stay for the next seven weeks, sparking your ambition! As a result, you’ll be intense and focused, which means you’ll go after what you want.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your relationship with a close friend or partner is near today. You might even attract money to yourself. Take note that the next seven weeks will be more adventurous than usual. You will have a strong desire to travel and to do creative and intellectual work. (No surprise! Sagittarians are zodiac travelers.)

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

With Venus in front of your sign today, you are happy to socialize as meeting with others will be smooth. Nonetheless, you are still keen to work hard and organize yourself better. Watch out for disputes over commons or shared responsibilities over the next two months. Easy does it.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Do you want to play! And it’s Friday! Accept all invitations to explore social outings and sporting events. For some of you, a work-related romance might blossom. However, be patient with your partners over the next couple of months. (Patience is the antidote to anger.)

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Home and family are now at the center of our concerns; however, Venus wants to entice you to play today! Explore romance, parties and sports. Enjoy fun times with the kids. You will be working hard in the next couple of months because Mars guarantees your commitment.

If your birthday is today

Actress Claire Holt (1988) shares your birthday. You think and speak fast; however, you have a strong desire for order and a decluttered world. You believe in yourself and your opinions, and you are ambitious. You are also an excellent communicator. Don’t work too hard this year. Conserve your energy. Now is a good time to make plans and decide what structures are needed to build.