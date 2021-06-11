Apple’s ‘See’ marks start of Season 3 renewal – The Hollywood Reporter





Apple continues to trust its scripted originals. The tech giant handed in a renewal at the start of season three for its Jason Momoa-directed drama series See. Momoa broke the news Thursday during his interview with Jimmy Fallon on NBC The show tonight. The news comes before SeeThe premiere of the second season of, which is slated for Friday, August 27, with episodes opening weekly on Apple TV +. Steven Knight and showrunner Jonathan Tropper’s series will feature Dave Bautista (guardians of the galaxy), who will play Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa’s character, Baba Voss. Season three production is already underway in Toronto. The sci-fi series takes place in the future when mankind has lost their sight. Since launching as part of Apple’s first list in November 2019, See earned accolades for featuring cast and crew members who are blind or visually impaired. The show won an Authentic Performance Seal from the Ruderman Family Foundation in 2020. See, produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, is the latest Apple original to mark an early renewal, joining the likes of Little America, Ted Lasso, Servant, Trying, Central Park, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Home Before Dark and Mythical quest, among others. The streamer hasn’t technically canceled any of his originals, though Small voice is not expected to return for a second season. Apple continues to invest heavily in its scripted originals, with a roster of star-studded series in various stages of production, including Pachinko, Shantaram, The Shrink Next Door, Hedy Lamarr, WeCrashed, Five Days at Memorial, Echo 3 and many more, as the company creates a roster designed to compete with streamers, including Netflix and Amazon, among others. Here’s a trailer for season two of See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwEjcArwxhk







