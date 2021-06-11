New Zealand mosque attacks film project draws criticism





WELLINGTON Tentative plans for a film recounting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s response to the gunman’s massacre of Muslim worshipers drew criticism in New Zealand on Friday for failing to focus on the victims of the attacks. Hollywood media Deadline reported that Australian actress Rose Byrne was scheduled to play Ardern in the film They Are Us, which was being purchased by New York-based FilmNation Entertainment from international buyers. The film is said to be set in the days following the 2019 bombings in which 51 people were killed in two mosques in Christchurch. Deadline said the film will follow Ardern’s response to the attacks and how people have come to his message of compassion and unity, and his successful call to ban the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons. The title of the film comes from words spoken by Ardern in a historic speech shortly after the attacks. At the time, Ardern was praised around the world for his response. A d But many in New Zealand are worried about film plans. Aya Al-Umari, whose older brother Hussein was killed in the attacks, wrote on Twitter simply Yeah nah, a New Zealand expression meaning No. Abdigani Ali, spokesperson for the Canterbury Muslim Association, said the community recognizes that the story of the attacks needs to be told, but we would like to make sure it is done in a proper, authentic and sensitive way. Tina Ngata, author and activist, was more direct, tweeting that the massacre of Muslims should not be the backdrop to a film about “the strength of the white woman.” GO. Arderns’ office said in a brief statement that the prime minister and his government had no involvement in the film. Deadline said New Zealander Andrew Niccol would write and lead the project and that the script was developed in consultation with several members of the mosques affected by the tragedy. A d Niccol said the film is not so much about the attacks as it is about the response. The film is about our common humanity, which is why I think it will speak to people all over the world, ”Niccol told Deadline. “This is an example of how we should react when there is an attack on our fellow human beings. Agents for Byrne and FilmNation did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The report said the project would be shot in New Zealand but did not say when. Niccol is known for writing and directing Gattaca and writing The Terminal “and The Truman Show, for which he was nominated for an Oscar. Byrne is known for his roles in Spy and Bridesmaids.

