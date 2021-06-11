“When I moved away from music, my sense of purpose evaporated”

Marina Diamandis spent half an hour before our interview talking into the void. Responding to questions submitted by her diehard fans in a one-way YouTube chat, with topics taken from a frantically rolling stream, the artist formerly known as Marina and the now-mainstream Diamonds, Marina wears a slightly haunted look.

It was chaotic, she smiled, still speaking into her laptop from her home in LA, but now via Zoom. Its backdrop is a gorgeous expanse of mint green, a color that instantly feels calming. He’s a 35-year-old boujee with no kids, but I’m in my yoga room, she chuckles.

All the chatter is promoting her fifth album, Old dreams in a modern country, a comeback after the strangely frictionless 2019s Love + Fear. Returning are the playful eccentricities that set her apart when she first appeared in 2009 (the debut single Mowglis Road, for example, opened with a cuckoo chirp), as well as the vaudevillian vocal surges, over-intellectualization against the tide. and the OTT. Technicolor presentation with which she forged her own path as a delightfully weird pop underdog with a loyal and cult fan base.

Like the confused but brilliant semi-concept album of the 2012s Electra heart (a UK No 1, no less), on Love + Fear Diamandis opened up his writing to a host of collaborators, but his ubiquitous lyrical themes of identity, social politics, misogyny, sanity seemed diluted.

On the whole self-written Old dreams, all of these themes were recalled, with the crazy lyrics from the recent single Purge the Poison zigzagging between Britney, #MeToo, climate change, the global pandemic and a fascination with witchcraft.

Another song, Galloping New America, berates Diamandiss’ adopted country (born in Wales to a Welsh mother and Greek father, she moved to LA for good in 2020), continuing a romantic relationship- hate that started as early as the Hollywood single of the 2010s.

I still have such a fascination with it, she insists. It doesn’t really make sense.

She says she has noticed a change in the perception of the country itself over the past year of political and social unrest.

I think what has happened culturally has been healthy because all the walls feel like they’ve been torn down and these dark and really uncomfortable truths have been revealed.

Perhaps the best example of the Diamandis in excelsis album is Venus Fly Trap in which she looks back on her curvy career spanning more than ten years. I did it my way, baby, nothing in this world could change me, she sings, before I release the delicious, I know money isn’t important and that doesn’t mean you are the best, but i win it all myself and i am a millionaire.

She laughs when I bring up that last line, her genesis apparently coming from tweets she had seen, sometimes from her own fans, calling her a flop. (All of his albums landed in the UK top 10, while 2015 is excellent Rub peaked at No.8 in the United States.)

I bet I’m gonna get so much shit for this line, she said. Overall, however, she doesn’t care anymore. I’m no longer here to play the little ones or worry because I’ve spent my whole life doing this. I have spent so many years in anxiety mode. Of course, there will be people who will not agree with what I am saying. But what am I going to do? Not expressing an opinion?

There’s a post-breed rat-like feeling of calm about the 2021 Diamandis, and not just because of the mint green cocoon. I just learned that it’s nice to be proud of things [Ive done] because I never really had that feeling until recently. Writing this record allowed me to reflect on what my career has been like in reality.

She has always had a complex relationship with celebrity. As a teenager, she was obsessed, referring to her desire to be a singer as an illness. This meant that when she moved from her small hometown near Abergavenny to London, her need for success caused her to jump at every audition, including one for a reggae boy group.

After 2007 released independently Mermaid vs. sailor The EP caught the attention of most major record labels, she signed with Warner in late 2008 and her first alt-pop album, The Family Jewels, followed in 2010. British pop scene like a flash of neon glitter .

For the follow-up of the years 2012, Electra heart, she dyed her hair jet black (quickly swapping it out for a wig after the bleach caused her hair to fall out) and played the main character as an emblem not quite the alter-ego of the shattered american dream.

It was part of a move to become the greatest pop star on the planet, with the album starring a host of then hot-air producers Diplo, Stargate, Greg Kurstin, Dr Luke. (Dr Luke’s contribution, she says, did not change her opinion of the album in light of the sexual assault allegations made against him by Kesha, he denies them and sues Kesha for libel because it was part of my creativity. There was certainly an important thing that happened, but it didn’t change how I feel about these songs.)

Electra heart was both an album and an experience. I was curious to see if, if I took certain steps, I would get certain results, and the answer was sort of yes: I switched to American radio and increased my fan base enormously but at what point? price personally?

It was difficult to maintain and live in this role of Electra Heart. I just thought, I don’t want it that much. Eventually, these great aspirations began to fade. They didn’t feel good anymore. You translate validation into self-esteem and I think that’s something a lot of artists do subconsciously. We all want to be seen or heard in a way that heals on a deeper level, but it doesn’t always work that way.

After Rub, she lived through years of depression and anxiety brought on by this tangle of her identity and her career. I recognized in myself this desire to slow down and build a more healthy lifestyle, but stepping away from music meant my

the anchor was gone. My sense of purpose suddenly evaporated.

Marina performs live at La Fabrique in Milan, Italy, in 2019 (Photo: Getty / NurPhoto / Roberto Finizio)

Aside from a recent collaboration with Clean Bandit, Diamandis has avoided chasing after successes since Electra Heart. That’s not to say that if I tried to play the chart game it would work, but I didn’t really do it often for a reason.

She says making music just for hits made her tense, and natural creativity means having no reservations about what you do. One of the most important things that has helped me is to see exactly how I am feeling and to be brave enough to act on it. You have to trust this.

This instinct led to a pivotal moment in the creation of Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land. Eager to work with new collaborators, Diamandis avoided the typical channels offered to a big label artist and took to Twitter for recommendations.

It was for all kinds of female directors, photographers, producers, she explains. I like to do it the DIY way. She began working with Grammy-nominated producer Jennifer Decilveo in July 2019 on what would become the album’s debut single and expression of female utopia, Mans World.

It’s not like I don’t like working with men, but when you walk into a [studio] and there are four guys there, some of them you don’t know, it’s been intimidating in the past. It shouldn’t, because I am using them for a service.

While Mans World is perhaps the album’s most obvious feminist statement, the entire record explores the changes in the way femininity is viewed. Part of this exploration involves a new interest in witchcraft, as it is so deeply ingrained in our perception of the feminine and what it has meant through the ages.

She sees a clear parallel to the modern persecution of women, first in tabloid newspapers and more recently online. I feel good that these Britney [Spears] documentaries have come out because it sounds like a culture change, she said. People were suddenly having these conversations.

Perhaps as a further reminder of how much progress the company has made, however small, Diamandis says she sometimes revisits old reviews from early in her career. Some people had a complete hatred for the female artists of my day, she says. It’s interesting to look at him now with different eyes. There has been a change in what we perceive to be authenticity.

In the past, on the eve of a new album’s release, she constantly worried about the backlash and misogynistic bullshit that came her way. And now? I just feel like I have nothing to lose, she says, inhaling the calm energy of her yoga room. This is the job I want to do.