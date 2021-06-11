Buzz Weekend: 5 local events to discover | News from the three states

Darlington Canoe Festival
Today through Sunday, various locations, Darlington, Wis.
Check the website for daily events and times. There will be baseball tournaments, motorcycle show, talent show, canoe races, carnival, fireworks, festival parade, arts and crafts fair and more. . Food and drink will be available. More information: darlingtoncanoefest.com.
Bernard Picnic
Today and Saturday, 799 Bernard Road, Bernard, Iowa.
Open at 5 p.m. today and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Activities include shows at the Goat and Calf Market, a three-mile run, food, live music, a parade, and games. Free entrance; Entrance fee of $ 10 for the market show. More information: facebook.com/BernardCommercialClub.
Galena Pride Picnic
Saturday, Grant Park, 625 Park Ave., Galena, Ill.
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, drag shows, raffles, local vendors and more. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic. Swag bags will be distributed along with items from local vendors. No cost. More information: visitgalena.org.
Music in the mountains
Saturday, Sundown Mountain Resort, 16991 Asbury Road.
Doors open at 9:30 am. Music begins at 10 am. Activities include live music, a car and motorcycle show, bike and skate jams, kids’ activities, and chairlift rides. Food and drinks available. Cost: $ 15 for ages 12 and over; $ 8 for ages 6 to 11; free for children 5 and under. More information: sundownmtn.com.
Summer nights in the city center
Saturday, downtown Dyersville, Iowa.
Starts at 11 a.m. Activities include live music, a macaroni and cheese contest, barbecue contest, silent auction, kids’ run, and 5k race. Food and drink will be available. Chicken wings, pulled pork, pork loin and spare ribs will be available from 5 p.m., courtesy of the BBQ competitors. Free entrance. More information: dyersville.org.
