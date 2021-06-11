Blake Lively’s actor and father have died aged 74

Actor Ernie Lively has died aged 74, it was announced today (June 10).

Ernie, father of actor Blake Lively, died in Los Angels on June 2 of heart complications according toHollywood journalistand a statement by its representative.

The publication reported that the news was first announced by his family and that he was surrounded by his wife and five children at the time of his death.

Ernie’s 50-year acting career included roles inPassenger 57 andTurner & Hooch; he also appeared as the father of his daughter Blake’s character in bothSisterhood of travel pants cinema.

Born in 1947 in Baltimore, Ernie married his wife Elaine Lively in 1979. The couple had two children together, Blake and Eric, and Ernie adopted Elaine’s three children from another marriage – Lori, Robyn and Jason .

Before his acting career, Ernie was an English teacher. He also served as a lieutenant in Vietnam and later as a captain in the Marine Corps.

His acting career spanned over 50 years after his first hiatus viaThe Waltons.

He had over 100 acting credits to his credit, including roles on TV shows likeThe Dukes of Hazzard, Hangin ‘with Mr. Cooper,X files, West wing, This 70s show and more.

When he was not on set, he also mentored many promising young actors starting out in the industry.

He is survived by his wife and five children.