The Young and the Restless Spoilers June 14 – 18, 2021

In the latest version of Soaps.com Young and restless spoilers from Monday June 14 to Friday June 18, Sally reconnects with a Bold and beautiful visitor, Victoria’s flirtation with Locke Ness’ monster elicits a major backlash, Amanda gets even more information about her past as well as a stern warning, and there are all kinds of drama surrounding Kyle’s babymama. Read on for the exciting details…

Young and restless spoilers for Friday, June 11:

We knew he wouldn’t let this go! Will Victor get the whole story when he questions Amandas’s connection to Sutton?

When Jack advises Tara, will it be the start of a special connection that develops between them? We have to say that she seems like a no-brainer as Jack’s next romance.

Young and restless spoilers week of June 14:

Young and restless spoilers for Monday June 14:

When Ashland shares shocking news with Victoria, we have to wonder if there is a new development in her divorce and custody battle. After all, the mega mogul did more than just glance at Newman’s sexy CEO over dinner, he also let him know about his troubles.

Which side will Kyle aka the man in the middle take when Summer loses patience with Tara? And will his reaction only make matters worse?

As part of her latest plan, Sally reunites with Eric Forrester when the boss of Forrester Creations appears on Young and restless. Will it have anything to do with his plans to send Summer to Marchetti in Italy? And what reception will she receive from Eric, given that she left her company after faking a terminal illness?!?

Young and restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 15:

Proving once again that he knows everything and sees everything, Victor provides Amanda with information about her past. Will this finally be the key to her solving her father’s murder?

When Adam and Sharon come to an agreement, will her protective husband Rey be ready to sign it? Or will Adam and Sharon leave the cop with no clue, triggering yet another round of suspicion about the connection that they can’t seem to, well, start.

Young and restless spoilers for Wednesday June 16:

It looks like we could get one step closer to our wish that Victoria finally had an “afternoon love” when she and Ashland share a busy moment.

Honestly, we can’t wait to find out what these people are hiding! When Amanda receives a stern warning from Naya, will she heed it or risk their newly established relationship to move forward as she sees fit?

“I was just comforting her!” Mm-hmm. When Summer surprises Kyle in a compromising position, will he hold Tara in his arms? And could this be the beginning of the end of Summers’ dreams of marrying Kyle?

Young and restless spoilers for Thursday, June 17:

Victoria is far too old for her parents to get involved in her love life, but somehow it’s still no surprise that Victor and Nikki are questioning her connection to Ashland. It’s a soap thing.

Hoping to rekindle the flame she extinguished by connecting with Devon, Elena tests the waters with Nate. But will she find out that her heart has started to cling to Genoa City newcomer Imani?

When Phyllis warns Summer about Tara, is it because the fearless redhead has received new information, or is the movement just proactive due to its suspicious nature? Or maybe she recognized Tara as a manipulative colleague. God knows Phyllis has the ability to sniff out a diary!

Young and restless spoilers for Friday, June 18:

It might be too little, too late, but Jack gives Kyle some wise advice. Will Harrison’s father have the wisdom to accept his father’s advice? After all, there’s not much that Smilin Jack can’t say: I went, I did this!

When Christine shares Chance news with Abby and Nina, one can only hope it’s good. But unless he finally gets home, we can’t imagine that to be the case. Chance disappeared in battle … or worse?!? And if so, does that mean the show ended up not playing this character who looked a lot like Abby’s husband?

Candace Young / Charlie Mason