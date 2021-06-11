California Globe hypocrite Hollywood Hides from Hunter





We live in a culture in which racist texting is more abominable than impregnating your deceased brother’s widow or having a crack addiction that leads to leaked videos of dubious sex acts with Chinese prostitutes. However, some people are immune to the repercussions of all of the above. Just ask Hunter Biden. Tuesday, SMS were dug up revealing the president’s son using racist verbiage as he communicated with his white lawyer George Messires. One cannot fail to notice the deafening silence of the awakened Hollywood elite. The same people who would have happily (and rightly) blasted Donald Trump Jr. had he ever made such remarks are unaware that the smartest man President Joe Biden has ever met, his son, was surprised. using the most horrible of racial epithets. By calling his lawyer N **** and making a vague but pointed reference to Hennessy’s tariffs and taking no consequences, Hunter seems to be enjoying an extra special dose of White Privilege. Keep in mind how ordinary mortals witnessed their hard-earned careers being canceled for similar offenses. When country music star Morgan Wallen was filmed using the exact same insult while out with friends in February, his label immediately ditched him and radio stations across the country. banned him of their waves, as did the Billboard Music Awards. Racing driver Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely of NASCAR and lost all of its sponsors when the same ugly word popped up in a virtual race last April. If there has ever been an example of a system that protected a racist, America’s First Son not being held accountable certainly qualifies. Perhaps his time in Burisma has given him special status to say whatever he wants without recourse. Perhaps it is the fact that he is isolated by a militant media that protects the progressives while serving as a megaphone for the DNC. Over the past year or so, we haven’t seen anything from Hollywood except a preponderance of Black Lives Matter messaging. Whether it’s Justin Timberlake giving bail money to rioters at Black Lives Matter protests last year or the Oscars heralding race demands for nomination considerations, Hollywood is a race-obsessed community. non-stop mainly populated by wealthy whites. However, it seems appropriate to ask what black people think of all of this. While the Twitter and other Black Lives Matter LA social media accounts are a relentless parchment of racism calling everywhere they see it, it seems Hunters’ actions don’t even qualify for a mention. Black Lives Matter LA ignored my request for comment when asked what they thought of Hunter Bidens’ outrageous lyrics. This is the same group that pounced on anyone who doesn’t quite fit the critical narrative of racial theory that is now spreading across our country. Is there anyone in Hollywood who will have the courage to call Hunter Biden to explain his deeply disturbing language? Who is ready to face the cancellation and pull Hollywood out of its inconsistent, hypocritical, myopic existence? We already know that the executives of Hollywood’s biggest production companies have sold their souls upon awakening and adhere to critical theories of race and gender. The superiors of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon are more concerned with monetizing black voices than actually helping the black community. Just spend 5 minutes scrolling through their apps to see what they’re promoting. However, there must be more actors, executives and producers in Hollywood as well as executives in the greater Los Angeles area who can take a page from Gina Carano, Kirstie Alley and Caitlyn Jenners’ book and actually speak up. . At the pace of Los Angeles’ self-cannibalization, what more do these people have to lose?







