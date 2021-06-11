West Texas Experiences Help Director Bring “12 Mighty Orphans” to Theaters

As a former Midlander, director Ty Roberts knows oil and football.

In 2018, “Iron Orchard” was released, allowing Roberts to bring to life the story of a young man immersed in the rough oil fields of West Texas in 1939.

Roberts’ attempt to tell football stories hits theaters on Friday. Roberts is the director of “12 Mighty Orphans,” which tells the Depression-era story of the Fort Worth Masonic House football team’s “Mighty Mites” – one of the legendary football tales of the story of the Texas high school grill and the subject of Jim Dent’s best-selling book.





“Apparently my niche is late 1930s Texas,” Roberts joked. “I am grateful for my education in West Texas. Who knows if I would have had these interests (oil and football) if I had grown up in Austin. I have been fortunate and proud to come from a culture that embraces unique characters like these. You have to live it. “

Roberts attended Trinity before his family left Midland for Austin during an oil crisis in the 1980s. The arts were part of his education. His aunt was a “Summer Mummers girl,” he said, and his mother was “artistic.” Moving to Austin exposed him to an area involved in filmmaking. The cult classic “Dazed and Confused” was produced around the time he graduated from Austin High.

Roberts attended the University of Texas, although he admits to being a “terrible student.” After putting his “stuff” together, he set about learning more about movies at NYU.

Fast forward to 2008, he, Greg McCabe and Houston Hill formed Santa Rita Films. “Iron Orchard” was a first project. Then “12 Mighty Orphans” came along – a project Roberts called a tremendous opportunity and at the time “intimidating”. He hasn’t embraced producing another sports story with “the underdog team, the learned coach” and the player unwilling to take on a leadership role. Then he read the book – a great all-time sports book from the author, who also wrote “Junction Boys”.

“It’s quite a hell of a story,” Roberts said of “12 Mighty Orphans.” (Coach) Rusty Russell was a wonderful character – a war hero, an orphan, and a man who wanted to give back to school. It was a pretty unique angle.

He said it was important to create the story about the boys at the Fort Worth Masonic Orphanage, although he said it was a difficult story to tell in two hours.

Still, the cast includes Luke Wilson, a Dallas product, as Coach Russell. Also on the cast are Martin Sheen, Wayne Knight, Treat Williams, Ron White and Robert Duvall, along with Jake Austin Walker and other young actors who bring one of the most iconic teams in schoolchildren history to life. from Texas.

Roberts said the film would not only appeal to football fans or those who appreciate a good sports film, but said it was a great story for those who want a “good and uplifting” story while the America is emerging from a pandemic. He noted that the Oscars presented “austere” films.

“There’s no better time for a good old uplifting sports movie,” said Roberts. “Children who come from nothing to achieve the impossible. Everyone in the world could use some of that sparkle and ability to dream. “

Roberts also said he was proud to be an “authentic filmmaker” and just like “Iron Orchard” he was proud to recreate 1930s Texas. “12 Mighty Orphans” was filmed in and around Fort Worth. He visited orphanages to find out what it was for children in need. Wrapping his head around him, he saw that sport was a way to find a new family and a way for an orphan to find a new family and the motivation to get out of a situation.

Roberts, 46, still lives in the Austin area. He and his wife have two children and a small farm. The day he spoke with the Reporter-Telegram, he was working with 10 children who were part of a home schooling group. He spoke a bit about future plans, including one that could bring the family back to Argentina, where his wife is from.

But first. “12 Mighty Orphans” opens this week in Texas, then nationwide, and his work will be on display for everyone.

“As a West Texan, there were two things that were present in life. One was oil and the other was football, ”said Roberts. “(After doing movies on both) I feel complete.”