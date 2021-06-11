Entertainment
Exploring San Diego: Things to Do on June 10
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Nighttime entertainment is heading to the San Diego Zoo, for the “Nighttime Zoo” park festivities this summer.
Additionally, the honorary kickoff of summer in San Diego returns to the Del Mar Exhibition Center this month. A reimagined, scaled-down county fair called ‘Home Grown Fun’ will feature a few daily rides, shops and shows such as wildlife education, live music, magicians, and of course, piglet races. still popular.
Here’s everything you can eat, drink, and do in San Diego County this weekend:
THURSDAY
The Rocky Horror Show
Where: Ocean Beach Playhouse; Cost: $ 20 and more
You probably saw it on the big screen in high school; Now get ready to see The Rocky Horror Show unfold live on stage in front of you. Leave the kids at home and head to Ocean Beach Playhouse for a night of fun for ages 18 and up. Prior to entry, ALL ticket holders must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test within the past 3 days.
FRIDAY
Fun at home
Where: Del Mar Exhibition Center; Cost: free up to $ 10
Much like the traditional fair, the event will feature tasty fairground food, shopping, a Ferris wheel and carousel, agricultural exhibitions, entertainment and more. All tickets must be purchased online in advance. The HOME * GROWN * FUN event will take place from Friday to Sunday July 4th.
“Night zoo”
Where: San Diego Zoo; Cost: Included with general admission
The special after-hours celebration runs from June 11 through September 6, keeping the zoo doors open until 8 p.m. for live music, shows and special animal encounters. You can discover trampoline acrobatics, traditional music and dance at Africa Rocks, the traveling group of Chameleons or the Jambo! parade on Front Street.
SATURDAY
Taste of Julien
Where: Julien; Cost: $ 25
The Annual Taste of Julian gives families the opportunity to sample many of the culinary delights Julian has to offer at the same time, including apple pie. This year, many of the city’s restaurants, wineries and breweries will participate in this self-guided food tour of the unique restaurants of the historic mountain city. Guests can start digging at 12:30 p.m.
Music museum
Where: Carlsbad
As you enter you will see outstanding examples of musical instruments, many of which are on display in vintage music stores. Members of the Museum are invited to enjoy a special preview of the Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. before the reopening to the public on June 15.
Taco tour
Where: Seaport village; Cost: $ 30
We all know San Diego has the best tacos. So what better way to see the city and eat some tacos along the way? Not to mention, the tour ends with a beautiful sunset over Pacific Beach. Food and drinks are not included in the price, but you can BYOB. Pickup for the 4-hour tour is from Seaport Village. You will see the big blue taco bus!
SUNDAY
Soul Sunday at the Quartyard
Where: East Village; Cost: $ 25
Soul Sunday on Market Street is an intimate concert featuring local artists from neo-soul, funk, jazz, poetry and the visual arts. Food and drink will be available for purchase while supporting local nonprofits, businesses and artists. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Outdoor fitness challenge
No cost
At the KIDFITSTRONG Fitness Challenge, children of all ages have the opportunity to improve their fitness by participating in a completion-based obstacle course designed to challenge speed, strength, agility and overall fitness. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say family activities are designed to inspire a more active and healthy lifestyle.
Become Dr Ruth
Where: Virtual; Cost: $ 35 and more
Most know Ruth K. Westheimer as Dr Ruth, the extraordinary sex educator of the 80s and 90s. But few know the full story of her family’s loss in the Holocaust, of her emigration to Israel where she went. became a sniper for the Haganah, or the intricate personal journey that led her to fame and celebrity status. Ruth graciously invites the public into her living room, to discuss amazing stories about her remarkable life.
